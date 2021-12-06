Wapello to hold hearing on budget amendment

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the certified budget had shown an $83,697 surplus, with the proposed changes, the budget would show a $191,836 deficit. While the budget’s beginning fund balance on July 1, 2021 would remain the same at $889,120, if the amendment is approved, the budget’s ending fund balance on June 30, 2022 will drop from $972,817 to $697,285.

In other action during the meeting, local businessman Blaine Doppler met with the board and presented his proposal to use a Community Catalyst Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority to redevelop a downtown building.

Doppler said he and his wife had purchased 317 North Second in May and intended to use it as the site for his business, Spectra Build. He said his proposal called for restoring as much as possible the original historic features of the two-story building, adding a new aluminum store front and renovating the upper story into one residential unit.

He said the city would actually be the grant applicant and holder. The maximum grant award would be $100,000, which would need to be match by an equal amount by the grantee.