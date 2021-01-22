Wapello to map infrastructure using GPS software

WAPELLO - After nearly 40 years of working for the city of Wapello, which included almost 30 years as its public works director, city clerk Mike Delzell has a lot of knowledge about the city’s underground infrastructure.
While the city does have a large paper map that locates some water and sewer lines and major valves, Mayor Shawn Maine told the city council on Thursday the map had not been updated for some time, meaning some of the lines on the map are now abandoned and new ones have not been added.
To solve that problem and take advantage of Delzell’s extensive knowledge before his eventual retirement, current public works director Tim Coleman asked the council to acquire a GPS software and equipment mapping system.
“It gives us a chance to get into Mike’s head and get that information out and then we can have a living document that we can add to whenever we need to,” Coleman explained to the council.
He said the system would utilize a smart antenna capable of locating underground assets within a few inches, line breaks and other data collection information. The antenna could be paired with a smartphone or tablet and the information then transferred to other equipment.
Coleman said once the city is able to have a more detailed map of its underground infrastructure, Louisa County would add the information as an additional layer to its online Beacon GIS system.
One of the keys would be to gather as much of Delzell’s knowledge of the system as possible.
“I’d like to get that information,” Coleman said.
Maine agreed, especially since the old paper map is incomplete and Delzell could retire within the next year or two.
“It’s time to do something,” he said.
The council agreed and approved purchasing the package for $5,644.
In another decision involving a public works project, the council also agreed to move forward in seeking bids to repaint the city’s water tower.
According to past discussions, the interior and the exterior both need to be repainted. During those past discussions, the council was told it would cost over $250,000 for the work.
That had prompted the council to check on bids and agreed to have city engineer Hart-Frederick, Tiffin, draw up specifications. Meanwhile, another consultant apparently provided the city with additional informal painting estimates that identified an interior cost of over $150,000 and a combined interior/exterior cost of over $500,000.
The council then agreed to move forward with development of the specifications and bid requests.
In other action, the council:
• Approved the third and final reading of several ordinance amendments that will update the city code to meet new state laws;
• Set a Feb. 18 public hearing to consider the city’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget’s maximum tax dollars for certain levies;
• Declined to take any action on a requested stop sign at the corner of Roy-El Road and Surrey Dr.
• Learned from police chief Brandon Marquardt that plans were being developed for a COVID-19 mass vaccination in Wapello and Columbus Junction within possibly the next few weeks.
In final action, naturalist Laura Semken presented the Louisa County Conservation Board’s 2020 Summer Recreation Program to the council. Semken said the program would be held at the South Park from June 28 to July 2 and from July 12 to July 16.