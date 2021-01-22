Wapello to map infrastructure using GPS software

WAPELLO - After nearly 40 years of working for the city of Wapello, which included almost 30 years as its public works director, city clerk Mike Delzell has a lot of knowledge about the city’s underground infrastructure.

While the city does have a large paper map that locates some water and sewer lines and major valves, Mayor Shawn Maine told the city council on Thursday the map had not been updated for some time, meaning some of the lines on the map are now abandoned and new ones have not been added.

To solve that problem and take advantage of Delzell’s extensive knowledge before his eventual retirement, current public works director Tim Coleman asked the council to acquire a GPS software and equipment mapping system.

“It gives us a chance to get into Mike’s head and get that information out and then we can have a living document that we can add to whenever we need to,” Coleman explained to the council.

He said the system would utilize a smart antenna capable of locating underground assets within a few inches, line breaks and other data collection information. The antenna could be paired with a smartphone or tablet and the information then transferred to other equipment.