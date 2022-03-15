Wapello to offer retention pay packages to teachers

WAPELLO — During her Jan. 11 Condition of the State address, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds promised to provide retention payments to Iowa teachers. The Wapello School Board followed suit during a special meeting on Monday, agreeing to a retention payment package for staff members who had not qualified for the state payments.

In her address, Reynolds said full-time pre-kindergarten through grade 12 in-person classroom teachers who continue to work throughout the pandemic would qualify for a $1,000 payment.

According to a summary sheet developed by board member Brandon Marquardt, the estimated $47,750 cost for the school district payments would be covered by ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund), a component of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

That is the same program the state of Iowa is using for its retention payments.

Marquardt’s summary sheet showed 13 certified teachers would receive payments ranging from $250 to $1,000, while 42 non-teaching staff members would receive payments ranging from $500 to $1,000.

Although the only action taken during the special meeting was to approve the payments, the board also discussed possible options for using the district’s remaining $829,911 in ESSER funding.

Those funds must be spent by June 30, 2023, under current federal law and the board has already discussed a variety of possible projects ranging from hiring interventionists to installing air conditioning.

When Marquardt developed his summary sheet, he had identified seven separate phases of possible spending. Phase 1 had been the retention payments to staff members who had not qualified for the state retention payment program. That phase would be completed by March 2022.

Phase 2 was staff bonus payment totaling $89,750. It would be completed by June 2022.

Phase 3 would provide $30,000 to add three additional weeks of summer school in 2022 to provide additional opportunities to students who fell behind because of lost learning. That phase would cover June and July 2022.

The plan’s Phase 4 called for $150,000 in technology and other spending and would be completed in July/August 2022.

Another round of retention bonus payments was identified as Phase 5 of the plan of action developed by Marquardt. That would cost $90,750, with payment on June 1, 2023.

Phase 6 would repeat the summer school recovery of lost learning that had previously been identified in Phase 3. Another $30,000 would be provided for this phase, which would be completed in June 2023.

Phase 7 was the final phase listed on the summary sheet. It would anticipate future budget cuts in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and provide $110,000 to re-identify staff members to interventionists.

Even with the total Phase spending of $547,250, $330,411 of the district’s ESSER funding would remain and could be used for infrastructure or additional or increased bonus payments.

After discussing the summary sheet, the board decided to seek input from the district staff.

