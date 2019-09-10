WAPELLO — A replacement operator for the Louisa County Solid Waste Commission’s Wapello Transfer Station must be found in less than 60 days after current manager Gabe Hewitt notified the commission on Sept. 4 that he was quitting.
Hewitt and the commission met Monday in a special meeting of the commission to review what options might be available to the organization. However, before discussing those possibilities, commission chair Phil Kaalberg asked Hewitt to explain his decision.
According to Hewitt, he was withdrawing early from the five-year contract, which was signed in 2018, for several reasons, but two broad causes were especially significant.
“We just aren’t making any money, and it’s taking so much time,” he said.
Hewitt explained that increased expenses to operate trucks and other equipment and recent health problems for his primary driver had been especially critical in his decision.
Because of his driver’s health issues, Hewitt said he was being forced to drive loads of trash collected at the transfer station to its final disposal site, the Millennium Landfill near Milan, Illinois.
He said during a recent trip there after heavy rains, his equipment sustained damage from being pushed by bulldozers and other equipment because of soft ground and other problems.
“I should be re-investing in my excavation business,” Hewitt explained to the commission.
“It sounds like you may have issues with the landfill you are (using),” suggested engineer Brian Rath, Barker LeMar Companies, Des Moines, the consulting engineers for the LCSWC. Rath attended the meeting by telephone.
Rath said Hewitt’s decision gave the commission some options in the station’s future operation, including the possibility of seeking bids for a new landfill site. He suggested the bidding could also include hauling.
Initially the commission appeared to favor that option and even approved a motion for Rath to move forward with investigating the development of bid documents, potential bidders and other necessary information.
He estimated it could cost between $10,000 and $15,000 to develop the paperwork and conduct the bidding.
However, after passing that motion and terminating its phone connection with Rath, commission members began having second thoughts.
“Maybe you need to talk with Millennium before you go out (for bids)" former commission member and current Louisa County Supervisor Randy Griffin said.
Commission members agreed the landfill’s management and staff had always been cooperative, and Hewitt said he was confident the landfill wanted to keep the LCSWC business.
LCSWC Secretary Joellen Yotter also suggested an attorney likely needed to be consulted if the commission did move forward with bidding.
“I’m not comfortable farming this out,” she said, suggesting the final result could mean higher tipping fees at the transfer station.
“We want to keep the tipping fees in line,” commission member and county supervisor Brad Quigley said, suggesting the commission could possibly operate the transfer station itself.
“(The Hewitts) are running it for a profit, but we would just be running it (to break even),” he said, explaining the existing office staff and perhaps a few drivers could be hired.
He said with the right employees a manager would not be needed.
“I’m thinking that might be a better idea than contracting,” Wapello City Council member Charles Wagg agreed.
Rath was contacted again and told to delay taking any action for a few days and Quigley and Kaalberg agreed to meet Wednesday to review potential costs and revenue to determine if self-operating would work.
