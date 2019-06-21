A referendum on a bond issue for a new fire station is apparently off the table for Wapello voters this year, city officials learned Thursday.
The possibility of a vote had been raised last month when Wapello Fire and Rescue Chief Damon Moore had presented his department’s latest proposal for a new station.
According to city officials, that proposal called for a fire station wing to be constructed on the north side of the Wapello Community Ambulance Service barn. The city acquired the barn and other assets of the WAS when it assumed ownership of the former nonprofit ambulance service last year.
But during a June 6 meeting, Mayor Shawn Maine suggested the proposed design would be too expensive and outlined several changes.
Maine also said he would talk to the firefighters.
During Thursday’s meeting, Maine said he had met with the fire department members and felt “everyone was moving in the same direction.”
“I don’t believe it will be on this year’s ballot,” he said, explaining fire and city officials had agreed the slower pace would help ensure the final proposal would be the right one for the community and draw the most support.
Council member Charles Wagg agreed.
“The citizens I talked to want to see more input from the fire department and what is going to be their cost. They want to digest (the proposal),” he said.
Maine agreed cost was a primary concern and emphasized the final proposal would need to be a reasonably priced building to gain public support.
A proposed $1.7 million fire station bond issue was overwhelmingly defeated on a 154-279 vote in 2017 and Maine indicated that vote had left a strong impression on city leaders.
“(Citizens) are listening. We want to do it right,” he said, adding he would continue talking with the firefighters and report back to the council.
In other action, the council tentatively awarded a contract for the city’s final combined sewer outflow (CSO) project to SulzCo, Muscatine, with a low bid of $515,102. SulzCo also won the Commerce Drive Water Main Extension contract with a low bid of $171,020.
The contracts were awarded following a public hearing.
A split council approved hiring Shelly Swafford, Wapello, as the city’s new public works director. She will replace Mike Delzell, who had previously announced plans to retire in December.
Maine indicated Delzell, who plans to continue serving as the city clerk, may delay his retirement. Swafford will be paid $50,000 annually.
In final action, the council:
• Approved a resolution before the Louisa County Board of Supervisors of a county dedication plat by the Wapello Development Corporation for the Odessa fourth Subdivision;
• Agreed to transfer $12,094 from the Water Fund and $30,596 from Road Use Fund to the Debt Service Fund for payment to the State Bank of Wapello for the 2015 2nd Street Sidewalk and Street Improvement project;
• Agree to transfer $14,205 from the Emergency Fund to the General Fund;
• Approved closing the 300 block of North 2nd on July 20 for a street dance.
