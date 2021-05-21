Wapello water rates climb; sewer rates fall

The council also acted on that plan during Thursday’s meeting.

Following a public hearing where no comments were presented, the council approved an agreement with the State Bank of Wapello that will provide a loan to cover the project cost.

The annual interest rate for the loan is 1.35%.

In a short discussion about the painting project before the vote, Mayor Pro-tem Brett Shafer said he had heard from some city residents who had questioned the reason for the proposal to paint “Capital of the World” as a second line under the town’s name on the tower.

Council member Larry Wagg said the phrase had originated with area residents who had gone off to fight in World War II.

Shafer pointed out the painting would not be immediately done, so city officials still had time to review any decisions.

In another action involving a separate amendment, the council also approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that would prohibit burning of yard waste from May to March. Burning would be allowed in April, with some restrictions. That amendment was the result of past efforts by the city council to allow a spring burning season.

The council also: