Wapello water rates climb; sewer rates fall

WAPELLO — Wapello water users will see high water rates, but a lower sewer rate, after the city council on Thursday approved third and final readings of ordinance amendments related to the rates.
According to earlier discussions and council action, the city’s current residential rate of $9.91 for the first 2,000 gallons of water used would be increased by $2.44 to $12.35.
The minimum monthly charge for each residential customer would be $12.35.
The residential rate for water usage over the first 2,000 would climb from the current $4.74 per 1,000 gallons to $6.97.
Other increases would include: Non-residential: base rate from $10.62 to $13.34 and usage above 2,000 gallons from $6.16/1,000 gallons to $7.53 per 1,000 gallons; Outside city limits residential: base rate from $15.85 to $19.76 and above 2,000 gallons from $7.58 to $11.15; Outside city limits non-residential: base rate from $16.99 to $21.34 and above 2,000 gallons from $9.85 to $12.04.
The council also approved the third reading of an amendment that will drop the city’s sewer rate from the current 220% of the net water bill to 170% of the water bill.
The new rates will go into effect on July 1.
City officials had previously said the sewer bill did not need an increase, while the water rate is being adjusted to help pay for a planned $192,000 water tower repainting and repair project.
The council also acted on that plan during Thursday’s meeting.
Following a public hearing where no comments were presented, the council approved an agreement with the State Bank of Wapello that will provide a loan to cover the project cost.
The annual interest rate for the loan is 1.35%.
In a short discussion about the painting project before the vote, Mayor Pro-tem Brett Shafer said he had heard from some city residents who had questioned the reason for the proposal to paint “Capital of the World” as a second line under the town’s name on the tower.
Council member Larry Wagg said the phrase had originated with area residents who had gone off to fight in World War II.
Shafer pointed out the painting would not be immediately done, so city officials still had time to review any decisions.
In another action involving a separate amendment, the council also approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that would prohibit burning of yard waste from May to March. Burning would be allowed in April, with some restrictions. That amendment was the result of past efforts by the city council to allow a spring burning season.
The council also:
• Approved closing streets from around the North End Park for this year’s Wapello Pro Rodeo event. The 3:30 p.m. to after the rodeo street closings will affect the same streets as the 2019 rodeo. This year’s event is scheduled for July 16 and 17;
• Approved the transfer of $23,774 from the Sewer Fund to Debt Service for a street sweeper payment to the State Bank of Wapello; and a $7,750 transfer from the Water Fund and a $7,750 transfer from the Sewer Fund, both to the Debt Service Fund, to cover a 2012 bond payment;
• Agreed to hire nine lifeguards for the community swimming pool;
• Met with new Louisa Development Group Executive Director Cole Smith.