Wapello water woes may lead to new treatment plant

WAPELLO — Wapello’s nearly 75-year-old water plant has a leaking detention tank and that could lead to two options for city officials.

The city council agreed during its regular meeting on Thursday to move forward with one of the options, approving an agreement with Hart-Frederick Engineering, Tiffin, to prepare a preliminary engineering report that could lead to a new water plant for the city.

The engineering firm estimated in the agreement that the preliminary report would cost around $10,000.

The council also agreed to a second option, which Louisa County Supervisor Brad Quigley presented, that would investigate the possibility of extending a rural water system into the county.

Quigley told the council that the system’s infrastructure would likely remain in the rural areas outside of Wapello, but the city would be able to tap into the system and receive water through that connection.

He said the rural water effort had recently been restarted after last being seriously considered in 2009. That initiative failed after too few rural residents and property owners signed up for the service.

Quigley said he was hopeful the latest effort would be able to attract more users, including those in several Louisa County towns.