Warm temperatures and strong winds expected in Muscatine throughout Wednesday

MUSCATINE — Residents can expect plenty of wind during the latter half of this week, with the gusts starting Wednesday and getting stronger as they move into Thursday.

“We have a strong low pressure system off to our north and west,” Quad City Meteorologist Tom Philip explained. “Ahead of that system, we’ll have some strong winds across (Muscatine County) which will bring in the warmer temperatures, but there will be quite strong winds, as well.”

According to Philip, much of Iowa and Illinois is expected to experience strong south-west wind gusts that could go from 15 to 25 mph starting Wednesday morning to around 40 mph by 2 p.m., then 50 to 60 mph that night, likely from 6 p.m. onward. These winds will be the strongest and are expected to last until 2 a.m. Thursday, and at that point the wind will start decreasing throughout Thursday.

“In a storm, anything over 58 mph is considered a severe thunderstorm. We’ll be getting close to that at times with just the wind,” Philip said.

The passing system will also provide warm enough air to bring temperatures to the high 60s and low 70s. Showers and storms may also be possible during the Wednesday evening hours.