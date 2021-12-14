Warm temperatures and strong winds expected in Muscatine throughout Wednesday

MUSCATINE — Residents can expect plenty of wind during the latter half of this week, with the gusts starting Wednesday and getting stronger as they move into Thursday.
“We have a strong low pressure system off to our north and west,” Quad City Meteorologist Tom Philip explained. “Ahead of that system, we’ll have some strong winds across (Muscatine County) which will bring in the warmer temperatures, but there will be quite strong winds, as well.”
According to Philip, much of Iowa and Illinois is expected to experience strong south-west wind gusts that could go from 15 to 25 mph starting Wednesday morning to around 40 mph by 2 p.m., then 50 to 60 mph that night, likely from 6 p.m. onward. These winds will be the strongest and are expected to last until 2 a.m. Thursday, and at that point the wind will start decreasing throughout Thursday.
“In a storm, anything over 58 mph is considered a severe thunderstorm. We’ll be getting close to that at times with just the wind,” Philip said.
The passing system will also provide warm enough air to bring temperatures to the high 60s and low 70s. Showers and storms may also be possible during the Wednesday evening hours.
“It’ll feel warm for the season, though the wind may make it feel a bit cooler,” Philip said. “It’s definitely unusual for December. Normally we would see this in November as we change seasons.”
Once the system passes, however, Philip said that residents should expect a quick return to winter as cold temperatures return by the end of the week. Though not as strong as it was previously, the wind is also expected to stick around during Thursday hours at an estimated rate of 20 to 30 mph.
“It’s not unheard of to get this warm air ahead of a strong system, and then get the cold air from behind it,” Philip said. “If you can enjoy the mild weather despite the wind, now is the time as we’ll be getting back to winter conditions Thursday and beyond.”
Trash cans, lawn furniture, Christmas decorations and other outside items should be taken down or secured throughout Wednesday night and motorists are urged to exercise caution, especially those driving a high-profile vehicle such as a semi-truck, bus, van or camper.