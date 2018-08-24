A $15,000 cash-only bench warrant has been issued for a Morning Sun man accused of violating his pretrial release in connection with the death of Sadie Alvarado, court records show.
The Department of Correctional Services said in a report filed Thursday in Lee County Court that Damian L. Hamann, 28, violated the terms of his release Wednesday when he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication in Louisa County.
As of Friday afternoon, he has not been arrested on the warrant.
Hamann faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony, in connection with the death of Alvarado, 20, of Muscatine earlier this month.
Police say after Alvarado, Hamann’s girlfriend, jumped out of his vehicle during an argument in rural Lee County, Hamann drove home and didn't return until later that day. Her body was found in a ditch on the north side of 235th Avenue in West Point Township.
-- Journal Staff
