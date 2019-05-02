The city of Muscatine reported Washington Street is closed between Walters and Grant streets due to high water levels in Mad Creek. Water was also over the road in the area.
The closure began Thursday afternoon from Fillmore Street to the west side of Mad Creek bridge. Public works crews will build a flood barrier in the area to clear the road.
The section of the street will be closed at least through Monday, the city reported.
Drivers should use an alternate route of Clay Street, the city advised, until the road is open.
