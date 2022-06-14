Watch now: Sgt. Roy Edgington died in World War II. His niece works to keep his memory alive.

MUSCATINE — Sitting together at a table filled with collected items and saved memories, Amy Edgington shares stories and photos of her uncle with her daughter and her cousin, who is named after his late uncle. She enjoys sharing these items with her family, and now wants them to reach more people.

Before Amy was born, her uncle, Sergeant Stephen Leroy “Roy” Edgington, dropped out of high school to join the U.S. Army in April 1943, becoming a radio operator and back-up gunner. Prior to enlisting, Sgt. Edgington was part of the high school baseball team and enjoyed drawing.

He was also the oldest of his parents’ four children.

At 20, Sgt. Edgington eloped with his wife, Marie. Six months later, on August 4, 1944, during his third mission, his plane was shot down over Germany. He was reported missing in action for several weeks before his body was discovered, and was awarded a Purple Heart following his death.

“I have his log book, and it says right there that he did not return,” Amy said.

Alongside her uncle’s log book and Purple Heart, Amy has preserved an entire collection of photos, newspaper clippings, letters, some of her uncle’s drawings, a Morse Code test that he took and even a few of his old targets from shooting practice.

Amy always liked hearing these stories, but admitted she felt sad when she saw her uncle’s things.

“You just kinda feel like you missed something. Like you missed out on somebody who was an amazing person,” Amy said. “You just wonder what it would have been like to know them, and having these mementos connects us with somebody that we might not have known about. It’s just neat to see this stuff and know them in that way.”

Amy works to keep Sgt. Edgington’s memory alive. She brings out keepsakes she inherited from her aunt Marie every Memorial Day and shares them with other family members.

She's hoping to donate them to a military museum in Des Moines.

“He’s been gone for around 80 years, and (these items) have just been sitting in my room. Every Memorial Day I think of him and post something about him online, but at the same time it’s almost like he’s been forgotten because it’s been so many years and there’s probably not very many people alive that would remember him being alive.”

In the meantime, Roy Edgington, Amy’s cousin who was named after their uncle, hopes to honor Sgt. Edgington in a different way.

Roy recalled how when he visited Muscatine High School to see its veterans plaque, his uncle's name was not included. He learned the plaque was only for those who had graduated from the school.

“I think it would be nice if the people who dropped out to join the service were honored, as well,” Roy said. “I’m sure there’s a lot more than just him that served and came home or served and didn’t come home. To me, they deserve just as much recognition as the ones who graduated.”

