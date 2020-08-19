Water and wastewater workers honored in Muscatine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The week of August 16-22 has been proclaimed “Water and Wastewater Workers of Iowa Week” by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds with cities and towns across the state honoring those workers in the water and wastewater industry.

Storm water and sewage are processed through the City of Muscatine Water and Resource Recovery Facility while water is provided by Muscatine Power & Water, a municipal utility that also provides electric and communication services to the City of Muscatine and surrounding areas.

Muscatine Power & Water is the water utility for the City of Muscatine and manages over 156 miles of water main that connects 9,500 households and businesses. An average of 10 billion gallons of water is pumped each year (an average of 28.5 million gallons of water per day) from 26 wells located in the Muscatine Island Aquifer. Those wells can produce 40 million gallons of water per day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0