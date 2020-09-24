Water meter replacement moves forward in Columbus Junction

In the meantime, Salazar said the first meter readings using the new radio read equipment had gone well.

“We went around and read the ones that are currently in and we have the paperwork for and in the computer and it took about 20 minutes,” he said.

Some meters that are located in pits may need to have an antenna installed, but Salazar indicated there were a limited number of those.

In other public works discussion, Salazar said he had started investigating the possible acquisition of a used street sweeper to replace the existing sweeper that is currently not fully operational.

Salazar said he had not found anyone willing to work on the old sweeper because of its age. He said the used sweeper was expected to be available through an Ankeny dealer in a few weeks and in the meantime, the dealer would bring a new model down for a demonstration.

The sweeper could also be used to vacuum storm drains, Salazar said.

He also suggested the old sweeper could be placed in an online auction service for disposal.