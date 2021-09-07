Water service slows Wapello fire response Tuesday

WAPELLO — A two-story house was significantly damaged Monday afternoon due to a fire, but the fire departments from Wapello, Columbus Junction, Morning Sun and Grandview were able to contain the fire despite the city’s water tower being out of service.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

According to a press release from the Wapello Fire Department, at about 2 p.m. Monday, Wapello Fire and Rescue was called to 533 North Prairie St. for reports of flames coming from the window. The release said the water tower was out of service for maintenance and hydrant operations were not possible. Immediate assistance for a water shuttle was requested from Morning Sun and Grandview fire departments. On arrival, fire crews discovered the house with heavy fire showing from windows on the first floor. An initial fire attack was made through the lower level while a water supply was established.

The fire was contained with the initial attack, it had however already penetrated the wall cavities and the flames extended to the second level. A request was made for the Columbus Junction Fire Department as tankers were refilling in nearby towns, significantly impacting manpower availability and extending turn-around time for the tankers.