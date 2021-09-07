Water service slows Wapello fire response Tuesday

WAPELLO — A two-story house was significantly damaged Monday afternoon due to a fire, but the fire departments from Wapello, Columbus Junction, Morning Sun and Grandview were able to contain the fire despite the city’s water tower being out of service.
The residents were not home at the time of the fire.
According to a press release from the Wapello Fire Department, at about 2 p.m. Monday, Wapello Fire and Rescue was called to 533 North Prairie St. for reports of flames coming from the window. The release said the water tower was out of service for maintenance and hydrant operations were not possible. Immediate assistance for a water shuttle was requested from Morning Sun and Grandview fire departments. On arrival, fire crews discovered the house with heavy fire showing from windows on the first floor. An initial fire attack was made through the lower level while a water supply was established.
The fire was contained with the initial attack, it had however already penetrated the wall cavities and the flames extended to the second level. A request was made for the Columbus Junction Fire Department as tankers were refilling in nearby towns, significantly impacting manpower availability and extending turn-around time for the tankers.
Firefighters made an interior attack and were able to extinguish the remainder of the fire without incident. They remained on scene until 4:45 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious at this time. The house it owned by Alan and Linda Giese of Morning Sun and Destiny Giese, one of the residents of the house. Two adults and three children reside at the address. They were not home at the time of the fire. Several pet fish died in the fire. The structure and contents were significantly damaged. A cost estimate of the damage is not available. The home and contents are insured.
The American Red Cross was requested to assist the occupants. No firefighter injuries or damage to adjacent structures were reported.
In all, 14 firefighters from Wapello responded along with seven from Morning Sun, four from Grandview and four from Columbus Junction. Also assisting at the scene were Wapello Community Ambulance, Wapello Police Department, City of Wapello Public Works. Alliant Energy, and Servepro of Burlington. Just 2 Moms provided drinks for the responders.