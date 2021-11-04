Water temporarily cut to Columbus City

“You did? Well, maybe she didn’t get it,” Kauffman said after hearing that news.

A notice of the water shutdown had also been posted to the community Facebook page, Columbus Junction Deputy City Clerk Jodi Edwards told Kaufman, who said he had not seen that because he did not have a Facebook account.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials agreed the incident pointed to a greater need for communication and Kauffman said he would provide his email address to Columbus Junction’s staff as an additional safeguard.

In a separate discussion from the water shutoff issue, Kauffman asked the Columbus Junction officials if they could provide daily readings from the new radio-read meter to Columbus City.

“We have no way to read that meter, (so) would it be possible to get that number every day?” he wondered.

Salazar said even though the new meter was a radio-read model, a cover could still be lifted on it and the meter reading would be illuminated and could be read.

Kauffman said he would alert his meter reading team about the new device.

In other Columbus Junction City Council meeting action, Mayor Mark Huston administered the oath of office to new city police officer Brett Samuels.