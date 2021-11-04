Water temporarily cut to Columbus City

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A water meter replacement project and a mix-up in communications caused an unexpected loss of water for Columbus City water users for several hours earlier Wednesday, Columbus Junction city officials were told during the city council’s regular meeting later in the day.
Columbus Junction supplies Columbus City with water, using a single line and a commercial water meter, which records the total amount of water supplied to Columbus City.
However, as part of a water meter replacement project that Columbus Junction is completing, its public works staff cut the water to the neighboring city Wednesday morning so they could install a new radio read water meter in the supply line.
Because of the apparent communications mixup though, many Columbus City residents did not learn of the planned service interruption until they turned on their water faucets.
Columbus City Mayor Dave Kauffman met with the Columbus Junction City Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday to discuss the incident and reported that he was one of those unsuspecting residents.
“I know it was unintentional and unavoidable, but the citizens of Columbus City had no idea the water was going to get turned off. I had no idea,” he said.
Kauffman also said his city clerk had told him she had not been aware of the planned shutoff; and was surprised when Columbus Junction public works staffer Todd Salazar said an email had been sent last week to the clerk.
“You did? Well, maybe she didn’t get it,” Kauffman said after hearing that news.
A notice of the water shutdown had also been posted to the community Facebook page, Columbus Junction Deputy City Clerk Jodi Edwards told Kaufman, who said he had not seen that because he did not have a Facebook account.
Officials agreed the incident pointed to a greater need for communication and Kauffman said he would provide his email address to Columbus Junction’s staff as an additional safeguard.
In a separate discussion from the water shutoff issue, Kauffman asked the Columbus Junction officials if they could provide daily readings from the new radio-read meter to Columbus City.
“We have no way to read that meter, (so) would it be possible to get that number every day?” he wondered.
Salazar said even though the new meter was a radio-read model, a cover could still be lifted on it and the meter reading would be illuminated and could be read.
Kauffman said he would alert his meter reading team about the new device.
In other Columbus Junction City Council meeting action, Mayor Mark Huston administered the oath of office to new city police officer Brett Samuels.
Samuels was formerly employed as a deputy with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. He accepted the city position that opened when Columbus Junction officer Quintin Whittaker resigned to accept a separate deputy’s position with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.
Samuels will be paid $50,000 in his city position.
In final action, the council also:
- Received a report from Louisa Development Group executive director Cole Smith on recent activities he has pursued;
- Learned from Huston that he planned to recommend changes to the city’s ditch filling ordinance at the next meeting.