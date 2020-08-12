Water tower dedication ceremony will be held Aug. 17

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) will host a dedication ceremony of its recently refurbished water tower at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 on Highway 61 Bypass.The ceremony will include a ribbon cutting with the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) and time-lapse video showing the painting of the new one-of-a-kind design.

Muscatine won the “It’s in the Water” hometown pride contest on social media, sponsored by the Iowa Finance Authority and announced by Governor Reynolds at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

Speakers include Directors of the Iowa Finance Authority and Department of Natural Resources and Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson Artist Laura Palmer, originally from Muscatine, will also be in attendance. Palmer created images capturing Muscatine’s iconic features in her unique style. Palmer’s new design replaces the original design created by her father in 1999.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0