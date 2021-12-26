Waverly residents create podcast focused on the history of a Muscatine institution

MUSCATINE – What had started as a way for one family from Waverly, Iowa, to learn about their own family’s history has turned into a journey filled with stories about Muscatine’s history as well as its strong community.
Earlier this year, Karen Thalacker and her two sons began producing “The Homes,” a 13-episode podcast focused primarily on an institution in rural Muscatine that housed orphans and the elderly. Thalacker’s great-grandfather, the Rev. William Klein, was the superintendent of the institution from 1921-1941, and the podcast focuses on the lives of her family and the residents -- its workers, children and elderly -- of the institution during the Great Depression.
“It has been a wonderful experience, and we’re so happy with the reception that the podcast has received,” Thalacker said. “It has really opened up a whole new world for us in terms of learning about not only our family’s history but the history of so many other families.”
Each episode is 20 to 35 minutes long, with stories ranging from the light-hearted to the serious. The podcast also references newsletters from the institution as well as newspaper articles and personal interviews. Andrew Newell, Thalacker’s son and co-host, also uses the research he collected while writing his research paper on the subject, while Thalacker’s other son, Robert Newell, helps edit the podcast.
Getting to work with her sons has been one of the most enjoyable parts of this project. “It’s been a very special experience to collaborate in that way,” she said, “and I’ve enjoyed getting to know my extended family in a different way… It’s been a huge blessing in my life, and I’ve enjoyed every moment of uncovering.”
For as much as she’s gotten out of making the podcast, however, there is also plenty that Thalacker hopes others – especially those who live in Muscatine – take out of it, as well.
“The city of Muscatine and its citizens were an enormous part of the success of the institution,” she said. “Throughout the years, the citizens of Muscatine and organizations like the Rotary Club and Kiwanis Club did everything they could to make sure the orphans and the elderly people there had moments of happiness and joy. Whether it was giving them tickets to a movie, doctors and dentists donating their time, or sending them baked goods – all of those small things made a difference.”
Thalacker thanked the Muscatine community for all that they did to support the institution during one of the harshest times in American history, and hopes that its current day residents can feel proud of their community’s history.
“We’re hoping that people will be inspired by the sacrifice that the people of the home made,” she said. “Not just the sacrifice of my family or the workers, but the children and the elderly residents that helped every day. They worked together to make that institution a home, and they could not have survived without everyone pitching in.”
Thalacker and her sons continue to focus on preserving and sharing the institution’s history. They are working with Wartburg College and Lutheran Living Senior Campus, which sits where the institution once stood, to collect various photos and items of significance from that time.
To listen to “The Homes”, visit https://thehomes.buzzsprout.com/ or search for the podcast on any major streaming service. For those who have an item they wish to donate to the Wartburg College archives, email Thalacker at lifeatthehomes@gmail.com.