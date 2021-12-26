Waverly residents create podcast focused on the history of a Muscatine institution

Getting to work with her sons has been one of the most enjoyable parts of this project. “It’s been a very special experience to collaborate in that way,” she said, “and I’ve enjoyed getting to know my extended family in a different way… It’s been a huge blessing in my life, and I’ve enjoyed every moment of uncovering.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For as much as she’s gotten out of making the podcast, however, there is also plenty that Thalacker hopes others – especially those who live in Muscatine – take out of it, as well.

“The city of Muscatine and its citizens were an enormous part of the success of the institution,” she said. “Throughout the years, the citizens of Muscatine and organizations like the Rotary Club and Kiwanis Club did everything they could to make sure the orphans and the elderly people there had moments of happiness and joy. Whether it was giving them tickets to a movie, doctors and dentists donating their time, or sending them baked goods – all of those small things made a difference.”

Thalacker thanked the Muscatine community for all that they did to support the institution during one of the harshest times in American history, and hopes that its current day residents can feel proud of their community’s history.