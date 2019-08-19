MUSCATINE — For five decades, a local nonprofit has been growing and changing to "assist people in reaching their greatest potential." Still, many people may not know exactly what the organization does.
"If you were to ask 100 different people about what Crossroads does, you'd get 100 different answers," said Crossroads, Inc. Community Development Coordinator Shanon Johnson.
The Muscatine-based nonprofit has been providing services to individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities since 1969 and for the last six years, hosted its largest fundraiser: the Crossroads Carnival. This year the event will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1424 Houser St.
Johnson said as a nonprofit, Crossroads receives its largest portion of funding from public donations. About 110 individuals participate in varying services such as day habilitation, supported community living and employment opportunities.
"It's a big deal to have inclusion in the community," Johnson said, "just having those supports so they’re not left behind."
Nearly all of the individuals are enrolled in Medicaid, and with changes to the state's managed care organization, the celebration this year carries more weight.
Iowa Total Care became the state's newest Medicaid managed care organization in July. Crossroads and other facilities offering similar services had to transition to the new federal funding source for the individuals they serve. Executive Director Jim Hayes said the change has been a challenge.
"We’re scrambling right now to try to figure out how to best communicate with (the MCO) and how to give them what they need so they can say, 'yes, you are providing this service to the client and therefore we're going to pay for it.'"
Some individual Medicaid plans have ended, he said, and the nonprofit is in limbo with claims as a result. Several bills came back rejected and the last time the nonprofit had to sort out payments, he said, the process took three months.
"The impact on an agency like ours, because of our size, is that we really depend on that cash flow coming in to meet payroll, pay our bills and things like that," he said. "Right now, we're OK, but if this continues for another three months we could be in kind of a weak spot financially."
Johnson said the changes in funding tend to happen every few years and the carnival proceeds will go toward the nonprofits services.
Saturday's carnival will have 30 different stations, some with traditional games and activities including a bounce house, bingo, face painting and ring toss on 2-liter soda bottles. Staff and individuals who participate in day services will contribute goods for the bake sale. The day will feature a silent auction and 50/50 raffle with many prizes.
Some of the unique games are "digging for gold" in a giant nose, toilet paper toss, and a dinosaur egg dig. Snacks include popcorn and ice cream from a machine donated for the event by Grain Processing Corp.
An event some Crossroads individuals are looking forward to is the pie-in-the-face station. Johnson said several staff will be the options and participants can vote for who they think should get it.
When asked why people should come out to the carnival, Hayes chuckled and said, "Why not?"
"It's a great place to bring kids. It's great family time."
Crossroads began as Muscatine County Community Workshops, Inc. Hayes said the workshop provided individuals the routine of a supervised job and the feeling of productivity in the community. Over the years, he said, the training facility evolved into an actual production site and developed the additional services it now provides.
Hayes said the community development and job experience Crossroads provides is about giving individuals purpose when not too long ago, people with disabilities were institutionalized and segregated from society.
"It's no different than you and me," he said, "we want to do worthwhile work, we want to have a purpose, we want to feel like we've contributed to something out there with the hours we spend at work and that's all they want."
Johnson responded, "we all have the same basic needs."
The nonprofit has contracts for production with Muscatine industries HNI, Bridgestone Bandag and Musco Lighting. In the three-section production area, individuals package hardware to accompany preassembled furniture and other items.
"A lot of the changes, I think, are based on the way culture and society has changed," Hayes said. "There's less stigma about intellectual disabilities than there used to be."
The word "disabilities" was removed from the mission statement last year. Hayes said at Crossroads, "we're all in this together," and the nonprofit seeks to have its staff reaching their greatest potential so clients can do the same.
"We've been making the transition for 50 years," he said. "There's never an end point. It's really not going to to stop anywhere. It will continue to evolve more and more."
