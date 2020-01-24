MUSCATINE – When Dean Randoll, Muscatine High School Class of 1988, first became interested in Muskie sports he remembers going to see the games at Hines Field off Park Avenue.
Randoll explained the field is now the big open green space in front of Muscatine Community College. As a freshman, he remembers the new Muscatine Community Stadium opening next to the high school, saying it was a huge improvement. Now, he says as a member of the committee helping raise community funds for improvements to the stadium is a chance for people who have enjoyed the stadium to step up and be part of the Muscatine sports complex.
“It is about raising funds so we can have a better experience for our visitors and for our students,” he said. “Any new applicants coming to the community, we want this to be a shining point where they would want their children to come to this school.”
He is a member of the committee raising funds for the stadium that is now known as the "We Are One" campaign. As the campaign began Friday morning, he and his wife, Megan, attended the special event along with about 20 other people. The goal of the campaign is to raise $2.5 million to make improvements to the 35-year-old stadium.
Megan Randoll, Muscatine High School class of 1994, is now the booster club president.
“The concession stands is where we get a lot of our money so it’s very important for us to continue to improve our experience here and continue to bring people here,” she said.
The main goal, and most costly, is to replace the grass field with an artificial turf surface at a cost of about $1.2 million. Next on the list will be to install a new scoreboard and video board at a cost of $225,000.
Additional money will go to storage areas and to have a savings for future costs.
Last fall, the committee that had worked on the plan to make the improvements decided to work in conjunction with the district, as it was planning its STEM addition and storm shelter to the front side of the high school building.
Since the announcement of the campaign was made, two donations have come in. During the kickoff, athletic director Tom Ulses announced an anonymous donor had contributed a $50,000 matching grant. He also said the Muscatine High School class of 1964 had made a contribution, but did not comment on the amount.
The district is partnering with the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. People wishing to donate to the campaign can do so through the foundation’s website. Donations are tax deductible. Ulses said there will also be naming opportunities and donation levels.
