MUSCATINE — In many Iowa towns, the school district’s sports stadium is a reflection of the community. In that spirit the Muscatine Community School District is unveiling its ‘We Are One’ campaign to benefit the Muscatine Community Stadium.
At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Van Hecke Center, athletic director Tom Ulses is inviting the community to be part of the kickoff of the campaign he hopes will raise $2.5 million to make improvements to the 35-year-old stadium. He said the stadiums of every school Muscatine teams play have had facelifts.
The main goals are to replace the grass field with an artificial turf surface at a cost of about $1.2 million and install a new scoreboard and video board at a cost of $225,000. Additional money will go to storage areas and to have a savings for future costs. While school funds will be used in conjunction with privately raised funds, the improvements were not something the district would have paid for in the near future, he said.
“When we reach certain threshholds we can have contractors look at the projects and bid them out,” he said. “Right now we have the initial cost estimates that were done about a year and a half ago.”
The campaign began a few years ago with a committee to create a project proposal on the renovations the stadium needed. At the time, the committee determined the needs but with the high price tag, the word was given the renovations would have to be privately funded. Last fall, the committee reconvened as the district was planning its STEM addition and storm shelter to the front side of the building. Ulses said the storm shelter restarted the renovation project, as it will provide new bathrooms and concession areas and a team room. The committee worked off this to make the improvements a reality.
The stadium houses the football programs from youth football through high school. The stadium also hosts a few marching band events every year and has several track meets.
“It is a real gathering place for our community at many levels,” Ulses said.
There is no set time the campaign will run. Ulses hopes the work on the artificial turf, which would include landscaping, can begin in the summer of 2021 and the scoreboards can be replaced in 2022.
Ulses believes there will be a lot of support in the community. He said there has already been a $50,000 matching donation — an anonymous patron will match the first $50,000 collected — to start off the campaign.
The district is partnering with the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. People wishing to donate to the campaign can do so through the foundation’s web site. Donations are tax deductible. Ulses said there will also be naming opportunities and donation levels.
