MUSCATINE — With the original presentation to mark the kickoff of the ‘We Are One’ campaign delayed by inclement weather, the new kickoff will be held at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the Van Hecke Center next to Muscatine High School.
The campaign, which hopes to raise $2.5 million to make improvements to the 35-year-old Muscatine Community Stadium, began years ago when a committee was formed to create a project to address the needs of the aging stadium. Due to the costs associated with the renovations, it was determined the funding would have to be collected privately. District athletic director Tom Ulses said the goals of replacing the grass turf and adding a new scoreboard and video board will be the top goals of the campaign. The work is expected to cost just under $1.5 million.
“When we reach certain thresholds we can have contractors look at the projects and bid them out,” he said. “Right now we have the initial cost estimates that were done about a year and a half ago.”
The Muscatine Journal will live stream the event on its Facebook page beginning at 7:30 a.m. Friday. To view the stream, go online to https://www.facebook.com/muscatinejournal/.
The stadium houses the football programs from youth football through high school. The stadium also hosts a few marching band events every year and has several track meets.
There is no set time the campaign will run. Ulses hopes the work on the artificial turf, which would include landscaping, can begin in the summer of 2021 and the scoreboards can be replaced in 2022.
The district is partnering with the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. People wishing to donate to the campaign can do so through the foundation’s website. Donations are tax deductible. Ulses said there will also be naming opportunities and donation levels.
