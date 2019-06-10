MUSCATINE — The former Washington Elementary School building is almost completely developed. With a day care center, athletic training gym, apartments and more to come, the building also boasts the Muscatine Sportsplex — a spot for batting cages and party time, developer Tom Meeker said.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the complex was held just more than a week ago. Meeker said rehabbing properties brings tax money to the city and the businesses in those properties attract out-of-town consumers. The sports complex features baseball and softball simulators for athletes to practice year-round, and caters to birthday and graduation events.
For parties, customers can select from different activities such as Nerf dart courses, virtual reality and bounce houses. The building also houses a carousel that Meeker said is entertaining to children attending a party, and the tenants living on the floor above.
Meeker, 65, has been buying and fixing local properties since he moved to town in 1992. He and his wife, Ann, started Muscatine Downtown Investors in 1999 and have developed 60 buildings, he said. Working on buildings was his side project to his full-time job at Monsanto, now Bayer, where he worked for 26 years. At that time, he said he was in the business for the opportunity. These days, he has more opportunities than he ever planned.
"I do it for the satisfaction now," he said. "It's kind of in my blood. As long as I'm breathing, I'm going to keep doing things to make it worthwhile."
Downtown Investors bid on three buildings around the same time a few years ago, the former Garfield and Washington schools and a county building at 3500 Harmony Court. He said he was awarded all of the bids because no one bid against him. The group also purchased Western Mall in 2017 to continue its expansion beyond the downtown area.
"I tried the Florida thing and that didn't work out," he said. "I'd rather be here."
Developing existing buildings brings money to the city, he said, opening more opportunities for economic growth. He said Muscatine has had its "ups and downs, but I think the trend is getting better."
"If public and private (sectors) can work together," he said, "we can have a great city."
Work on Washington School has lasted for about two years, he said, with six apartments on the top floor, and two in the middle, in addition to the sports complex, Over the Moon day care and Impact Athletic Performance fitness studio. Meeker said when the residential units first hit the market, they went fast and he may add four more apartments in the building.
His son, Luke, is also involved in the family business. He was running the Sportsplex until he opened Bridgeside Links, a golf simulator and arcade space at 1005 E. 2nd St. Meeker said Luke developed the idea for the links during the Washington School project. The business has brought people over from Illinois who used to drive to the Quad-Cities to use simulators there, he said.
"He's really got it," he said of his son's business skills.
The Garfield School is occupied by Optimae LifeServices and has been for about three years. The company provides services to those with disabilities including community-based and home health programs. Meeker said there's a lot of action happening at the facility as well as at Western Mall, where most of the retail spaces are full.
In his years of experience, Meeker said he's learned to have different kinds of renters or mixed use buildings in case the economy goes bad and it's taken about his entire career in Muscatine to see money coming into the community from the development he has done. He said young people looking to become developers have asked him how to do it. He learned when he was young just to grab opportunities, he said, "you can't lay on the couch and get it done though" and "a lot of it is just making your own luck."
Meeker is still looking at other opportunities in Muscatine to develop but encourages others to get involved, and if can can do it, anyone can.
"You don't have to have a Ph.D. to be successful," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.