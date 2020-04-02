"We have to band together" - mental health region hopes to move forward as a team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DAVENPORT — In a press release announcing that the Iowa Department of Human Services had assigned Muscatine County back into the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, CEO Lori Elam stressed her hope to put the last several months in the past so the region counties can work together to move forward.

With plenty of issues facing the region coming up — including the unknown impact of COVID-19 on area mental health, new mandates, and the never ending issues with funding – she asked the members of the governing board to put any hard feelings between counties in the past for the good of the clients the region is helping.

“We have to work as a unified front – we have to band together,” Elam said. “Even the DHS (Department of Human Services) director said the region has to come together and figure out how to best serve everybody, especially with the crisis going on. There is no end in sight to this pandemic and we’re going to see even more people in need.”

Elam said she and Muscatine County Supervisor Jeff Sorensen, the county representative on the region’s board of directors, had a discussion. She explained he had sent an email asking that she let him know if there are any problems or if the county needs to be doing something different.