'We’re not going to let this deter us,' family says after a pride flag was stolen from their home

“When I was younger, there was no representation anywhere. … I was scared to come out,” she said. “And so, I was thinking that as an adult, I can kind of be the adult that I would have really needed as a kid to help inspire me.”

“I’m mostly sad about what happen,” Levsen added. “We were receiving a lot of positive feedback about our flags, and we’ve lived in this house for almost a year, and this is the first negative things that’s happened.”

Their house has drawn attention thanks to a Facebook post, with many people voicing their gratitude and support of the flags making this theft all the more unexpected.

“It’s very obvious that what we’re doing is giving people hope,” Levsen said, referring to the post, “Everyone was saying how much they enjoyed seeing it.”

“We’ve had a couple people say that they were scared to put their pride flags or pride stuff out until they saw our house,” Langdon added.

Following this incident, the family was given donations to cover the costs of a new polyamory flag, which is currently on its way, although they are unsure if it will arrive in time for Polyamory Day. Additionally, the family still hopes to see the original flag returned.