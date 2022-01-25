 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather to warm up for weekend
0 Comments
featured

Weather to warm up for weekend

  • 0
weather

After temperatures dropped subzero on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities expects temperatures to warm into the 30s on Thursday. Friday is predicted to be 17 degrees and Saturday and Sunday will both be in the high 20s.

 DAVID HOTLE

After temperatures dropped subzero on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities expects temperatures to warm into the 30s on Thursday. Friday is predicted to be 17 degrees and Saturday and Sunday will both be in the high 20s.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News