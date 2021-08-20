 Skip to main content
Webb featured at forum Thursday
Webb featured at forum Thursday

Webb featured at forum Thursday

The Muscatine County League of Women Voters will hold a forum with City Administrator Carol Webb at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 in the third floor meeting room. The forum will focus on Webb's first year as city administrator, as well as the city's priorities. The event is expected to last about two hours. 

