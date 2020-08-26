Webb takes the center seat with the city of Muscatine

MUSCATINE — For Carol Webb the last two months have been a whirlwind that culminated Monday when, for the first time, she sat down at her desk in Muscatine City Hall and took over as the new Muscatine city administrator.
Webb, who had been serving as the deputy utilities director of Fort Collins, Colo., is an Ottumwa, Iowa, native and had hoped to return to the area. When the city administrator position became available in Muscatine, she was quick to apply.
“I love it,” she said of her new job. “It’s so satisfying to feel like you are part of a team that is building a community. I don’t think it gets any better.”
Throughout a career spent mainly in municipal jobs, Webb has developed a love of city government. She has a bachelor of arts degree in biology and chemistry from William Penn College. Hoping to continue her career in helping people through city government, she went on to get a master of public administration from the University of Colorado-Denver, with a goal in mind of becoming a city administrator.
Webb and her family moved into their new house in Muscatine less than two weeks ago. She and her husband Howard, an art teacher, have an 11-year-old daughter Matilda, who Webb said can’t wait to start school in Muscatine and make new friends. Webb said she is looking forward to living closer to her family, several of whom still live in the area.
Since taking the top slot in the city, Webb has spent much of her time touring Muscatine and getting to know the people she will be working with as they provide services to the community.
Webb said she has found the people and the area to be very welcoming, adding numerous people have reached out to get to know her or to discuss how the city and the community can partner to grow. While her time in Muscatine so far has been hectic, she has taken the time to explore many of the area parks and to take a boat ride on the river.
“I think there are a lot of opportunities to partner with community members,” she said. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet with many of the business leaders and community members that are active in the community, and the word ‘partnership’ is the word that comes to mind for me. I think there are folks in the community who have a vision to advance the community in areas of sustainability and economic development.”
Webb said she had spent most of last week working with interim administrator Greg Jenkins. She has also been working with the finance department, hoping to determine what the impact of COVID-19 will be on the city. She said pandemic likely will have a long-term impact on how the city does business.
Interim city administrator Greg Jenkins had served in the position since December, after the city council voted to cancel the contract of former city administrator Gregg Mandsager, citing a lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to perform the job. At the time a performance review of Mandsager was being done but had not been given to the council. Mandsager had been the city administrator since 2009.
