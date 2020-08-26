Webb takes the center seat with the city of Muscatine

Since taking the top slot in the city, Webb has spent much of her time touring Muscatine and getting to know the people she will be working with as they provide services to the community.

Webb said she has found the people and the area to be very welcoming, adding numerous people have reached out to get to know her or to discuss how the city and the community can partner to grow. While her time in Muscatine so far has been hectic, she has taken the time to explore many of the area parks and to take a boat ride on the river.

“I think there are a lot of opportunities to partner with community members,” she said. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet with many of the business leaders and community members that are active in the community, and the word ‘partnership’ is the word that comes to mind for me. I think there are folks in the community who have a vision to advance the community in areas of sustainability and economic development.”

Webb said she had spent most of last week working with interim administrator Greg Jenkins. She has also been working with the finance department, hoping to determine what the impact of COVID-19 will be on the city. She said pandemic likely will have a long-term impact on how the city does business.

Interim city administrator Greg Jenkins had served in the position since December, after the city council voted to cancel the contract of former city administrator Gregg Mandsager, citing a lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to perform the job. At the time a performance review of Mandsager was being done but had not been given to the council. Mandsager had been the city administrator since 2009.

