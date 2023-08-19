After completing three years working for the City of Muscatine, the Muscatine City Council Thursday spent little time renewing city administrator Carol Webb’s employment contract for another three years.

During the regular council meeting, the council voted unanimously to enter an employment contract not scheduled to end until August, 2026. Webb’s current employment contract would have expired on Aug. 24. The base salary is $176,665 and will increase the same percentage as the cost-of-living increases the other city employees receive each year.

“The City desires to continue to restart Ms. Webb’s services under certain conditions of employment and will provide certain compensation and benefits,” the board packet said.

During council member comment at the end of the meeting, several council members congratulated Webb on the good job she had done over the last three years and said they were looking forward to three more.

Webb was hired in August 2020. Previously, she has served as deputy utilities director of Fort Collins, Colo.,and.as the regulatory and government affairs manager. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology and chemistry from William Penn College and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Colorado–Denver. She was born and raised in Ottumwa.

Her husband, Howard, is an art teacher, and the couple has a 14-year-old daughter, Matilda.