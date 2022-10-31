Weed Park Zoo Garden presented with 2022 Community Service Award

Weed Park Zoo Garden won the Tom Hendricks Community Service Award last week. With the park receiving the full amount of $8,000, its team hopes to continue its efforts in keeping the Zoo Garden beautiful and alive.

According to Niki Moore Nienhaus, programs manager of the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, the Weed Park Zoo Garden was nominated by garden volunteer Rose Spicknall. Within her nomination, Spicknall praised the garden team’s efforts in “bringing walking paths and gardens to life while educating on the history of the Muscatine Zoo and Weed Park.”

“The Zoo Garden has become a beautiful destination for the community as well as visitors to Muscatine,” Spicknall said. “Strolling along the paths and enjoying the various gardens is a wonderful way to encourage outdoor activities, which is key to leading a healthier lifestyle. The Zoo Garden also provides the community with a chance to slow down and reconnect with nature.”

In addition to being a place that has helped educate visitors on both the history of Muscatine Zoo and Weed Park, the team at the Weed Park Zoo Garden has also played a role in several different park activities such as Coffee in the Garden, Earth Day, Eagle Watch, Holiday Stroll Festival of Lights and Halloween in the Park.

“We were pleased to have Muscatine Charities representatives join us in surprising the Weed Park Zoo Garden Committee,” Nienhaus said in reference to the award presentation. “These women have been a driving force in bringing volunteers of all ages together to continue and grow the garden experience. This is a well-deserved recognition of their dedication.”

As for her own reaction to receiving the Tom Hendricks award, Weed Park Zoo Garden Committee member Maryrose Peterschmidt said: “We are so honored to receive that award. It was such an outstanding thing to happen, it was like Christmas in October. There are so many other things going on in Muscatine, so to receive not only the award but also the full amount, we were just amazed.”

Peterschmidt added that the main goal of the Zoo Garden group was to keep the area alive and to continue attracting new visitors alongside returning visitors.

“We don’t want it to go stale. We want it to stay fresh," she said. "Not only do we have flowers and shrubs and trees with animal names, but now we’ve got statues that honor those real animals that used to be in our zoo.”

Peterschmidt said that while the group wasn’t planning on spending the $8,000 at this time, there have still been discussions on what to potentially use the money on in the future. Some of the ideas discussed so far have involved installing new animal statues and installing a story board focused on Dr. Weed as well as those who saved the cabin that can be found within the garden. “We’ve got a lot of ideas, but nothing is definite,” she said.

Named for his decades of volunteer service, the Tom Hendricks Community Service Award was established by Muscatine Charities as a way to annually reward nonprofit organizations that are utilizing volunteers to implement an important initiative in the Muscatine community. Other past recipients of the Tom Hendricks Community Service Award have included Riding for Success, West Liberty Dream Catchers, Keep Muscatine Beautiful, Muscatine Children and Youth Choir, United Way of Muscatine, and the Agricultural Learning Center.

To learn more about the Tom Hendricks Community Service Award, visit https://www.muscatinecommunityfoundation.org/awards/. Those who are interested in volunteering with the Weed Park Zoo Garden can call the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 and ask to be put in contact with Peterschmidt.