WAPELLO — A pilot program, which allowed a small group of local weightlifters and other exercise enthusiast to use the Wapello School District’s weightroom/wellness center, will end Feb. 29.
The program was approved in a split 3-2 vote during the board’s Aug. 20 meeting. According to discussions at that time, the 30-day period was intended to be long enough until a new owner was able to renovate a downtown building and reopen a fitness center the group previously used.
The new owners were not able to meet that schedule and the 30-day pilot program eventually evolved into a nearly four-month extension. The school board agreed Wednesday to end it.
The termination will not be immediate though, after board member Matt Smith said he had talked with Shawn Maine, the new owner who is renovating the downtown building.
According to Smith, Maine said the “worst case scenario” would have him opening the new center no later than late February.
The board unanimously approved a sunset for the group to continue using the school’s weightroom to Feb. 29 or when Maine opens the new center, whichever comes first.
“We originally agreed to this for 30 days and we’ve gone way beyond that,” board president Doug Housman said.
Superintendent Mike Peterson agreed.
“I think we have been extremely generous and flexible working with the community, but a sunset makes sense — it was never meant to be open-ended,” he said.
In other action, director of instruction Jaci Thornburg updated the board on the student proficiency results from the latest state assessment test. Thornburg said the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) had been administered for the first time last spring.
She explained the new test would establish a baseline that would help align student progress more closely to the Iowa Core, a set of standards the state has established that describe what students should know and be able to do from kindergarten through 12th grade in math, science, English language arts and social studies.
Since the 2019 ISASP was the first administered to students, Thornburg said there is no comparison to other previous proficiency tests, but the new test scores can still be used to reveal potential areas of concern.
“We spent a whole day digging into (the results) and one thing that kept coming up over and over was fractions,” she said, adding that was a concern that had previously been identified by the school.
Elementary principal Brett Nagle agreed, explaining to the board the assessment testing had confirmed the school was moving in the right direction with its efforts to boost those student proficiencies.
Thornburg said teachers, parents and students had received individual student proficiency scores and would now begin using that information to adjust student expectations to the Iowa Core.
She said when the 2020 ISASP scores are received they will provide a clearer picture of how much progress district students have made in those efforts.
In other action, the board:
• Approved hiring Matt Stewart as an assistant baseball coach;
• Accepted the resignations of Natalie James and Sharon James as special education paraprofessionals; and of Jenna Dopler as the district’s junior high track coach, pending the hiring of a suitable replacement;
• Approved students Oshen McGowen and Emerald Elton for early graduation;
• Approved three sets of board policies.
The board also received a presentation from Greg and Sheila Frost, representatives with school lunch contractor Opaa of Chesterfield, Mo. After receiving the presentation, the board indicated it would meet with another potential contractor next week before making a final decision on developing a contracted lunch program and seeking bids from interested contractors.
