After confirming that Welch Hotel Senior Apartments has been vacated due to concerns about structure, City of Muscatine Assistant Community Development Director Andrew Fangman reported a structural engineer will be examining the building.

Fangman said the ownership of the apartments became aware of a structural issue. The building was vacated on Aug. 23 at the owners decision and the tenants have all been housed elsewhere. He also said that vacating the building was the decision of the property owners and not a result of city enforcement.

“We don’t know a whole lot more,” Fangman said. “We are kind of waiting to see what the engineer reports. The property owner is doing everything correctly and above board and is doing all this voluntarily.”

On Tuesday, the building office and businesses on the first floor were vacant. The current complex is designed as affordable apartments for those 55 and older. According to the building's National Register of Historic Places nomination form, the four-story building has 26 units. The building is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places since 1979 and is part of the Downtown Commercial Historic District.

According to a press release from owner Richman Asset Management Inc., the residents aren’t being allowed back into the building to retrieve belongings after the building has been declared unsafe. The property management company is currently working with the residents to find permanent alternative housing.

“As the safety of our tenants is the primary concern for the owner, after observing some cracks in the exterior bricks of this 100-year-old building, we immediately engaged a structural engineer to inspect the building,” the release said. “As soon as the inspector recommended that the building needed to be evacuated, we took immediate action that day to relocate the tenants to temporary housing. Upon further inspection, it was determined that the building was unsafe for any occupancy or even temporary entrance to recover belongings.”

The release also said it is unknown how long it would be or if it is even possible to bring the tenants back into the building. The company is continuing to monitor the situation.

On June 15, a building at 113 Iowa Ave. was declared unsafe by a structural engineer and its tenants were evacuated.

On May 28, the Davenport a six-story apartment building in Davenport, collapsed and three people were killed. Shortly after the collapse, the City of Davenport filed enforcement action against owner Andrew Wold claiming he failed to keep the building is a “safe, sanitary and structurally sound condition.” Multiple lawsuits have also been filed alleging Wold and the City of Davenport knew of the building’s condition and did not inform the tenants.

“This is being done proactively,” Fangman said of the Welch building. “The owners are getting out in front of this particular issue. They are doing the right thing.”

