WeLead new temporary home for West Liberty city government

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty's city government is at home — temporarily — in WeLead's downtown facility as renovation of the City Hall/Police Department facility gets underway.

Tuesday night's City Council meeting, via Zoom, took place in the space rented from WeLead. City Clerk Lee Geertz told the City Council the move went smoothly. "We were able to open the doors and serve people on Friday (Feb. 26)," Geertz said.

The council accepted the low bid of $441,570 from S.G. Construction of West Burlington for the Police and City Hall Improvement Project. Bond proceeds will provide $400,000, and local option sales tax proceeds will provide $41,570.

PROPERTY SALES

Two city-owned properties will go back on the tax rolls after approval of their sales by the council Tuesday night. The council approved the sale of the structure at 115 East Third Street in downtown West Liberty to WLFE LLC for $18,000. WFLE's plans include renovating the first floor for commercial use and the second floor for two apartments. And the council approved the sale of the vacant lot at 505 East First Street to Kenneth and Susan Morrison of West Liberty for $9,000. The Morrisons plan to build and sell a single family residence there.

CITY PLANS