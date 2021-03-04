WeLead new temporary home for West Liberty city government

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty's city government is at home — temporarily — in WeLead's downtown facility as renovation of the City Hall/Police Department facility gets underway.
Tuesday night's City Council meeting, via Zoom, took place in the space rented from WeLead. City Clerk Lee Geertz told the City Council the move went smoothly. "We were able to open the doors and serve people on Friday (Feb. 26)," Geertz said.
The council accepted the low bid of $441,570 from S.G. Construction of West Burlington for the Police and City Hall Improvement Project. Bond proceeds will provide $400,000, and local option sales tax proceeds will provide $41,570.
PROPERTY SALES
Two city-owned properties will go back on the tax rolls after approval of their sales by the council Tuesday night. The council approved the sale of the structure at 115 East Third Street in downtown West Liberty to WLFE LLC for $18,000. WFLE's plans include renovating the first floor for commercial use and the second floor for two apartments. And the council approved the sale of the vacant lot at 505 East First Street to Kenneth and Susan Morrison of West Liberty for $9,000. The Morrisons plan to build and sell a single family residence there.
CITY PLANS
Interim City Manager Elizabeth Hansen reported the search for a permanent top administrator is getting underway. She suggested a fall retreat be scheduled with the new city manager, provided one is in place by then. And she reported the goals and objectives she assisted the council in setting are being met with a few exceptions. "Other than that, you're on track with all of your goals," she told the council.
Hansen also reported the council's Public Safety Committee is starting a search for a new police chief. And she reported IT Communications Director Nick Heath is preparing a request for proposals to update the city's website.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $271,644.
- The council set a March 16 public hearing on the proposed budget for the next fiscal year.
- The council set a workshop for 6:30 p.m. March 16 to review the rate studies for the Water, Wastewater, and Storm Water Utilities.