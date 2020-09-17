'We're here for you' Muscatine Police release informational statement for residents

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — This week, the Muscatine Police Department released a statement to give people insight into how they do their job and how they protect residents.

“Given the times we are experiencing in this nation, I think it’s very important that the public understands the measures we take to insure that we and our members are acting ethically and being reviewed at every step of the way to assure that there is no misuse or abuse of authority,” said Patrol Captain Steve Snider.

After several community meetings it became clear to the police department that people were unaware of the police departments commitment to ethics and professionalism.

“We’ve done this for years, and jumping in and out of some of these meetings and talking about some of this stuff with people, I was kind of surprised that people just didn’t know,” Snider said.

Issues such as use of force incidents, yearly and biannual training courses, and the use of body cams and microphones are explained in the statement. The MPD began using in-car cameras and body mics in the early 2000s, and as of 2019, all MPD officers wear body cameras while on duty.