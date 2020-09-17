'We're here for you' Muscatine Police release informational statement for residents

MUSCATINE — This week, the Muscatine Police Department released a statement to give people insight into how they do their job and how they protect residents.
“Given the times we are experiencing in this nation, I think it’s very important that the public understands the measures we take to insure that we and our members are acting ethically and being reviewed at every step of the way to assure that there is no misuse or abuse of authority,” said Patrol Captain Steve Snider.
After several community meetings it became clear to the police department that people were unaware of the police departments commitment to ethics and professionalism.
“We’ve done this for years, and jumping in and out of some of these meetings and talking about some of this stuff with people, I was kind of surprised that people just didn’t know,” Snider said.
Issues such as use of force incidents, yearly and biannual training courses, and the use of body cams and microphones are explained in the statement. The MPD began using in-car cameras and body mics in the early 2000s, and as of 2019, all MPD officers wear body cameras while on duty.
The statement explains the department requires each officer involved with any use of force incident to file a report, which is reviewed alongside squad and body cam videos by their immediate supervisor to assure all guidelines are met. These reviews look at the officer’s attitude, behavior and de-escalation practices as well as the application of force.
“We’ve never had any issue of holding officers accountable, and we’re not the type of agency to try and cover anything up. We’ve actually recovered things on video that even the victim wasn’t aware of,” Snider said.
In February 2020, the MPD added Ethical Policing Is Courageous (EPIC) training to its curriculum, which focuses on peer intervention among officers, Also, MPD will be participating in Project ABLE (Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement), which incorporates active bystandership in daily work and training.
Snider said he and his fellow officers want people to know that the police work for the community. They always appreciate those who report crimes and who “help us help them,” as well as those who report officer misconduct.
“I think it’s important that people have an understanding that we are taking these precautions, because wherever you have human performance, you’re going to have human error,” Snider said, “It’s inevitable, and we’ve seen those incidents here, but we’ve dealt with them very quickly…That was what we wanted to relay to the community, that we are not one of those agencies that are unprepared for this event.”
