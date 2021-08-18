Werling begins job as West Liberty Police Chief

WEST LIBERTY — Whenever Eric Werling has to interact with anyone in his role as a law enforcement officer — be it giving information, issuing a ticket or even having to place someone under arrest — he always goes for a "thank you" at the end of the interaction.
While he has been a law enforcement officer for more than 10 years, a degree in psychology has given him a different perspective than most about the manner in which things work.
While modern police have such things as crisis intervention and de-escalation training, those were still a few years off when Werling — who was recently sworn in as the new chief of police in West Liberty — got into law enforcement. His degree gave him an insight into the fact there are reasons for people acting the way they do.
“I’ve always kind of taken a different approach to handling people, and that is something I enjoy,” he said. “I want to treat people with respect, regardless of why I am there to see them. I’ve always thought it is my job to get there on scene and see what I can do to help people and if I can get them to say ‘thank you,’ that means I have treated that person with so much respect they thanked me.”
Becoming a chief has been a goal of Werling’s for many years. He has worked as a certified police officer since 2007. He said that he had been keeping an eye out for jobs near Iowa City, where his son Everett is attending school. When he saw the advertisement for a police chief, he said it had been the intersection of two goals.
As chief of West Liberty, Werling hopes to possibly implement student resource officers in the schools. Having worked in education most of his law enforcement career, having an officer in the school district is something that he hopes to do.
Werling was born and raised in Anamosa, where he completed high school. He earned an undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of Iowa. As he was trying to work into a career, his father, a dispatcher for the Iowa State patrol, sent a trooper for Werling to do a ride-along with.
“He said as straight-laced and by-the-book as you are, you may actually work out well in law enforcement,” Werling remembered.
He ended up doing ride-alongs with several other law enforcement members. In 2007 he was hired at the University of Iowa Police Department, where he spent about a decade. From there he moved on to being the public safety director at Mt. Mercy College in Cedar Rapids. Prior to coming to West Liberty, Werling worked for the Cedar Rapids School District as the school security and crisis response officer.
Before leaving the Cedar Rapids School District, he put the finishing touches on the new state-required emergency response plan for the district.