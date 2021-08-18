Werling begins job as West Liberty Police Chief

WEST LIBERTY — Whenever Eric Werling has to interact with anyone in his role as a law enforcement officer — be it giving information, issuing a ticket or even having to place someone under arrest — he always goes for a "thank you" at the end of the interaction.

While he has been a law enforcement officer for more than 10 years, a degree in psychology has given him a different perspective than most about the manner in which things work.

While modern police have such things as crisis intervention and de-escalation training, those were still a few years off when Werling — who was recently sworn in as the new chief of police in West Liberty — got into law enforcement. His degree gave him an insight into the fact there are reasons for people acting the way they do.

“I’ve always kind of taken a different approach to handling people, and that is something I enjoy,” he said. “I want to treat people with respect, regardless of why I am there to see them. I’ve always thought it is my job to get there on scene and see what I can do to help people and if I can get them to say ‘thank you,’ that means I have treated that person with so much respect they thanked me.”