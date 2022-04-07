West Hill Cakery offers gourmet cakes and sweet treats from a new Park Avenue shop

MUSCATINE — For 12 years, Kira Reed has been baking out of her home in the West Hill neighborhood of Muscatine.

“I had gotten laid off when my daughter was very young, only a year old, and I decided that I wanted to stay home with her,” Reed explained. “I wanted to do something to fill up my time, and I don’t know what exactly prompted it, but I decided that I was going to watch some YouTube tutorial videos and see if baking was a hobby that I wanted to pick up.”

Reed realized baking was fun and a way to be artistic and creative. People were willing to buy her cakes and other baked goods, and her new business began to take shape.

This week, West Hill Cakery opened its first storefront location at 810 Park Ave., Suite 13, Muscatine. She will still take custom cake orders but will now add gourmet cupcakes and other sweet treats to the shop.

Reed called the opening “a little overwhelming, but super exciting.” The Cakery sold out of cupcakes on its first day open for business.

Her husband, Lucas, has been essential, she said.

“He has been like a super big cheerleader for me, but he also just wanted (the business) out of our home,” Reed said with a laugh. “It’s a big expansion for us because up until now we have only done custom orders and as much as the capacity in my home kitchen could handle. But we just kept getting more and more orders, and we realized that we probably needed more space.”

West Hill Cakery, according to Reed, will have a strong focus on custom orders.

“We have a lot of different flavor options and combinations, and if they wanted to, a person could quite literally create their own cake,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of people send me inspiration pictures, a lot of the 3-D cakes, so those have been pretty fun to make.”

She likes creating new flavor combinations, often with gourmet flair. Reed has previously developed 10 signature flavors, named after historic homes in the West Hill district.

Her favorite flavor is Burnett — a cookies-and-cream cake with a cookie truffle dollop, chocolate ganache and a cookie on top. Her husband's favorite is Bellevue — almond cake with raspberry filling and almond buttercream topped with fresh raspberries. West Hill Cakery has a rotating menu and daily specials, so customers can try new things.

“I definitely wanted a little bit more freedom to be able to work with my love of creating new flavor combinations,” Reed said. “I wanted to be able to go, ‘hey, this sounds good today’ and then make it and see what people think of it.” She also hopes that the ‘unknown’ factor will add additional excitement and motivate people to visit her storefront more often.

“One of my biggest goals (for my storefront) is that I want to be around for a long time,” she said. “I want to be able to provide Muscatine with delicious gourmet cupcakes and sweet treats for a really long time.”

Reed plans to expand the storefront’s dining area for events such as a gourmet sweet-and-savory brunch service, a dessert date night and more.

“We want to just give an experience here that could be really fun for our customers.”

West Hill Cakery is available for in-person and tasting consultations for celebration cakes. Custom cake quotes are available through the Cakery’s website, westhillcakery.com or facebook.com/westhillcakery.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.