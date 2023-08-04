Business for West Hill Cakery has been pretty sweet for owner Kira Reed and her team.

The bakery, in Suite 13 at 810 Park Avenue, has been open for more than a year now. There was an ‘awkward growing phase’ and some occasional bumps in the road to get through, but Reed is proud of where they are now.

“It’s been really busy and very exciting,” Reed said. “There have been a lot of changes as we’ve tried to find are feet, but it’s been absolutely great.”

One goal that Reed has successfully accomplished multiple times in the past 16 months since first opening has been her desire to use her storefront as a place to hold community events.

“We’ve paired up a lot with the Muscatine Art Center, and most of the summer we’ve done a ton of different children’s events," she said.

For her most recent event, Reed will be holding her first community Bake-Off on August 12. During the event, contestants will have the chance to bring in a dish that will then be taste-tested by a panel of judges.

The winner will receive a one night stay river view room at the Merrill, a $100 gift card to Maxwell’s on the River and a Grand Champion apron in addition to their winning recipe being added to West Hill’s menu for a month. Second and third place will also receive prize packages.

Reed went on to say that this particular event came from a desire to shine a spotlight on what has become West Hill Cakery’s specialty: desserts based on family recipes.

“Home baking is where we started, and we just wanted to highlight people who love to do the same thing we did when we started out,” she said, adding that she would love to hold an annual bake off with it hopefully getting bigger each year. “We’re really hoping it’ll take off.”

As for her own recipes, some of the fan-favorites have been sugar cookies, which are based on her grandmother’s recipe, and cupcakes such as the Belleview, which is an almond-raspberry cupcake, and the Blackwell, which is a ‘Death by Chocolate’ cupcake.

“Our cupcakes that are the most popular are just such classic flavors,” Reed said, adding that the fillings in some of her cupcakes as well as their sizes have also been seen as a major plus by customers.

This popularity has brought its own difficulties, however, as Reed explained, “Custom orders just took off like a rocket, and we are a staff of four people. So our weekends were filling up so fast that it was really hard to adjust and make sure that everyone was being taken care of and getting the quality that we wanted to give out.”

Although her team’s weekends have continued being booked out two to three weeks ahead of time, Reed assured they will continue working towards finding an efficient balance as they work through the remaining ‘growing pains’.

Once things are more settled, Reed already has planned on how she is going to expand her business. She and her team have installed a fryer in their kitchen. With this, they hope to turn some of their gourmet cupcake flavors into a line of freshly-fried donuts that will be offered once a week. Reed added that she also hopes to offer lunch options like sandwiches and salads at some point in the future, likely sometime next year.

“We’re just really happy that we’re here and that we’ve had such a good reception, and we hope that we can continue to just provide this kind of outlet for Muscatine,” she said.

The First Annual West Hill Cakery Bake-Off will be available to watch through Public Access Channel 9 and through Facebook Livestream. For more information on West Hill Cakery’s events, baked goods and options for custom orders, residents can visit its Facebook page. Entry forms for the Bake-Off can be found at West Hill Cakery.

