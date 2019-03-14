MUSCATINE — Phase 4B of the West Hill Sewer Separation Project (WHSSP) will begin on Wednesday, according to project managers for the City of Muscatine. Phase 4B will separate sanitary and storm sewers on 8th Street from Cedar to Lynn during the Summer 2019 construction season.
The project will be completed in two parts to ease the disruption of traffic on one of Muscatine’s busiest streets. Sewer replacement and replacement of the pavement will be completed from Cedar to Iowa during the first part that is expected to be completed by July 3. The second part from Iowa to Lynn is scheduled to begin on May 20 and is anticipated to be completed by September 23. The entire project has an end date of October 4, 2019, weather permitting.
Traffic control devices will be installed on Wednesday, closing off 8th Street from Cedar to Iowa including the intersection with Sycamore. Asphalt milling will begin on Thursday, March 21. The planned detour route will be 7th Street with parking reduced to just one side of the street. The detour route and reduced parking will be adjusted according to the progress of the work on 8th Street. Truck traffic will be detoured to the bypass.
