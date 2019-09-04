WEST LIBERTY — Partial demolition of a dilapidated city owned property in downtown West Liberty will get a jump start. The City Council Tuesday night, during a regularly scheduled meeting that took only 18 minutes, authorized City Manager Lawrence McNaul to accept a bid for the project without further approval from the council, provided the bid does not exceed $80,000.
McNaul explained the due date for bids to demolish a portion of the structure at 115 West Third Street had been extended to Thursday, Sept. 5.
"Several contractors need some more time to get things put together," he told the council.
McNaul also asked for permission to accept a bid without further council action.
"Otherwise it would have to wait until the next council meeting or a special meeting," he said.
The council's approval was unanimous. Final disposition of the structure is undetermined. It has been suggested as a possible new City Hall.
In other business:
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $217,951
- The council set a work session for 6:30 PM Tuesday, Sept. 17, immediately preceding the regular council meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.