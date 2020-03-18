West Liberty adopts pandemic emergency policy during meeting Tuesday

WEST LIBERTY -- Limited public access did not keep the West Liberty City Council from conducting its business Tuesday night. Because of the COVID-19 threat, an emergency order issued by Governor Kim Reynolds limits public gatherings to no more than ten people, and the West Liberty council followed the order.

The council approved a resolution adopting an employee pandemic/emergency policy, which includes procedures for hygiene, sanitizing, social distancing, and limiting or closing access to City Hall.

A public letter issued by Mayor Robert Hartman noted city officials will continue to be abreast of the situation, as many residents work in or otherwise commute to neighboring Johnson County, where numerous cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed. Hartman's letter states that the city will continue to provide essential services to its residents.

Residents and city employees will have to make adjustments, however. City Hall and access to the adjacent Police Department, the Public Library, and Parks and Recreation activities and facilities are closed to the public. All other city services remain operational but with limited public Access. Anyone wanting to contact City Hall or wanting more information can call 319-627-2418 or access the city's Facebook page, City of West Liberty@West Liberty.IA, or the city's website, www.cityofwestlibertyia.org.