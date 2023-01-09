West Liberty and Escucha Mi Voz Iowa open up relief programs for workers and residents

WEST LIBERTY — Hundreds of Congolese, Burmese and Hispanic farm and food workers received some relief last week, thanks to stimulus checks that are being handed out by Escucha Mi Voz Iowa, the first organization in the U.S. to receive funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Worker Relief Program.

Through this program, which was originally contracted by the USDA to a handful of organizations such as United Farm Workers Union and Catholic Charities USA, Escucha Mi Voz Iowa has received $1.357 million, which will then be distributed to an expected 1,800 eligible non-unionized meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers throughout Columbus Junction, West Liberty and Washington County.

According to David Goodner, co-founder of the Iowa City Catholic Worker House, nearly 950 workers received their checks within the first four days of checks being handed out.

“It’s very exciting to see,” Father Guillermo Trevino, Jr. said. “We’ve been a good way busy … . It’s crazy how strong the word-of-mouth has been, and it’s only the beginning hopefully. Just seeing the people get their checks — even with there being a long line, the individual comes out smiling.”

Each eligible worker is set to receive a one-time $600 check in the hopes of providing some relief, as many of these workers may have been unable to receive any financial aid previously. All eligible farm and food workers — those who have worked at least one day since Jan. 27, 2020, in a qualified industry — have already been contacted about applying for this $600 payment.

“We’re hoping that this puts us ‘on the map’ in a sense, and we can work with organizations like the USDA and get more grants that we can use to distribute more funds,” Trevino said.

Local efforts in West Liberty will further help these workers, thanks to its new American Rescue Plan-funded utility relief program. For all residents who are eligible, this new relief program, which was passed by the West Liberty City Council late last year, will grant them a $400 credit to their electric, water or internet bills.

With this, workers who have already received their $600 check can put it toward other expenses or savings instead of using it to pay bills. Additionally, “Not everybody is a farmworker or a meatpacking plant worker, and so other people have come and applied for this program,” Trevino pointed out, emphasizing the importance of this program to many different West Liberty residents.

“There’s a lot of excitement going on, and a lot of brother and sister support it seems for the community,” he continued.

“When you combine both programs, we’re definitely giving a lot of money out this week to people,” Goodner said last Friday. “It’s going to be going into their back pockets, and hopefully it’ll bring some much-needed relief to folks.”

Those eligible for the West Liberty utility relief program, or who may think that they are eligible for it, can contact Trevino at the St. Joseph Catholic Church to begin the application process. All those who have questions about the Escucha Mi Voz Iowa checks can call 319-499-8929 or email info@eschuchamivozia.org.