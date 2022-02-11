West Liberty author to speak at Muscatine Community College on Feb. 16

MUSCATINE – Last year, West Liberty author Chuy Renteria shared both his perspective and his recently-released book with local students. Next week, Renteria will return to Muscatine once again to answer questions and share his story.

From 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, Muscatine Community College, in coordination with Muscatine LULAC, will feature Renteria in an event at the MCC Student Center, 152 Colorado St.

In November 2021, Renteria’s memoir, “We Heard It When We Were Young,” was released. Published by University of Iowa Press, this book tells Renteria’s story of his life as a young, first-generation Mexican American boy who is torn between the culture that he and his parents immigrated from and the new Midwestern culture he finds himself in.

As Renteria was sharing his book with local high school classes, MCC President Naomi DeWinter said she and some members of Muscatine LULAC heard about it. Thinking it would be nice to have him come speak at the MCC campus, DeWinter then reached out to Renteria.

“(Renteria) hasn’t really had a chance to highlight his book publicly in our community due to the pandemic, so we’re excited to be able to share his story and we’re happy to support local authors, especially the voice of underrepresented people in our community,” DeWinter said.

The event will consist of a brief Q&A session, hosted by two MCC students. DeWinter said this was done in order to give an opportunity for students to have “leadership positions.” Along with a book signing following the Q&A, the event will also feature a performance by the West Liberty Los Cometas Mariachi Band.

“(Renteria) went to West Liberty High School, and we thought that would be a good tie-in in that the mariachi band received a grant from the Community Foundation, which is one of our co-sponsors. We also thought that it would be a good chance for the mariachi band to shine, as well,” DeWinter said.

DeWinter believes people will appreciate hearing Renteria’s personal story. “I think there are pieces to his story that everyone can relate to,” she said.

She also hoped that for others both this event and reading Renteria’s book would lead to personal reflection and the motivation to share their own similar stories, while also inspiring them to support other local authors.

Renteria’s book will be available for purchase in the MCC’s bookstore prior to and after the event.

