West Liberty budget still needs $130,815 in cuts

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty's interim city manager and the city council are facing challenges in hammering out a budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.
Lee Geertz is no stranger to the task, as she has served for several years as West Liberty's city clerk. But as interim city manager, this is her first budget planning process in the boss's seat. Geertz reported the general fund budget she is working on remains $130,815 in the red — after she had cut $45,000 from the library, $40,000 from city hall, and $38,000 from the police department. She was upbeat in demeanor, but her bleak outlook came on the heels of increased budget requests from WeLead West Liberty and the chamber of commerce.
"I will have it figured out by the time budget comes before you," Geertz told the city council during a work session preceding Tuesday night's regular meeting. "The cuts have to come from somewhere."
"In my heart, I believe that investing in the community is good for the city.," N.J. Garton, executive director of WeLead, West Liberty's economic development group said. "I ask the City Council to restore us to the level we were previously."
Garton said 2019 was a great year for WeLead, but also a challenging year, including taking on nearly $200,000 in debt when the facade of their building at 119 E. Third St. collapsed.
Chamber President J.J. Garcia said 2019 was the best year ever for the chamber, and he listed several events and accomplishments. "The biggest expense for us was the banners downtown," said Garcia. "We'd like to have more for the seasons. We are the city's big supporter and promoter."
So far, the budget Geertz is hammering out includes $52,000 for WeLead and payment of the city's $1,300 chamber membership fee. She'll also ask the city to help fund new banners. But she's asking the chamber to approach county officials to help fund the Muscatine County Fair parade. "I think we should put pressure on the county to allocate for that event as well," she said.
You have free articles remaining.
During the regular meeting, the council set a March 17 public hearing on the proposed budget. And Mayor Robert Hartman reported there are 12 candidates for city manager with the application deadline being Friday, Feb. 21.
Street safety
A West Liberty resident is asking the city council to consider street safety as new housing is being planned at the end of his dead end street.
Tom Junker, 201 North Walnut, said the addition of new apartments will increase the already significant traffic. "That traffic, for a dead end street, is ridiculous," Junker told the council. "I hope you would give it second thought for those of us who live along that street."
Junker said there are already unsafe driving practices along the street, and he suggested constructing a second street to allow more egress to the new apartments. "I believe all of us who live along that street are entitled to a certain amount of quiet and a certain amount of security," said Junker.
Mayor Hartman said the police department will be asked to monitor the street, and the city engineer will be asked to look into the possibility of a second street.
In other business:
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $552,986.
- The council approved a $1.4 million bond purchase agreement, providing $1 million to pay off existing library debt and $400,000 for city hHall updates. Geertz reported the bond has been purchased by Midwest One Bank, saving the city $83,265 in interest.
- The council approved turning 48 unpaid utility accounts totaling $19,377 over to the Iowa Income Offset Program and approved writing off $2,185 of unpaid utility accounts as uncollectible.
- The council set a residency requirement of no more than 20 miles from city limits for city employees.