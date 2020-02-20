West Liberty budget still needs $130,815 in cuts

Chamber President J.J. Garcia said 2019 was the best year ever for the chamber, and he listed several events and accomplishments. "The biggest expense for us was the banners downtown," said Garcia. "We'd like to have more for the seasons. We are the city's big supporter and promoter."

So far, the budget Geertz is hammering out includes $52,000 for WeLead and payment of the city's $1,300 chamber membership fee. She'll also ask the city to help fund new banners. But she's asking the chamber to approach county officials to help fund the Muscatine County Fair parade. "I think we should put pressure on the county to allocate for that event as well," she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

During the regular meeting, the council set a March 17 public hearing on the proposed budget. And Mayor Robert Hartman reported there are 12 candidates for city manager with the application deadline being Friday, Feb. 21.

Street safety

A West Liberty resident is asking the city council to consider street safety as new housing is being planned at the end of his dead end street.