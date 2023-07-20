WEST LIBERTY – Last weekend, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine team presented the West Liberty Child Care Center with $1,933 from the West Liberty Community Fund.

The presentation was made during the West Liberty All Class Reunion.

Participating in the check presentation were West Liberty Community Fund committee members William Koellner and Virginia Miehe, Child Care Center Director Madeline Villhauer and Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine Programs Manager Niki Moore Nienhaus.

The West Liberty Community Fund was established by the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine in 2016 as a means to perpetually fund and annually support charitable organizations and initiatives that benefit the West Liberty community. Recommendations for funding and grant applications are reviewed each year.

“We were very privileged to be one of the few recipients from the grant money fund,” Villhauer said. “When we were told that we received the money from the grant I was very excited. We rely so heavily on grants and donations as a non-profit child care center.”

The center’s team said that their goal was to refurbish their one-year-old room, which hadn’t seen any major renovations since 1999 and still had many of its original items and furniture.

With these most recent funds, the team hopes to create a space that can be both fun and stimulating to the center’s ‘new walkers’ as they transition into toddlerhood. Some of the already planned purchases for the room include new tables and chairs, a throw rug, additional toy storage and window dressings.

“We are so excited to be able to open our shades again to watch the garbage truck, street sweeper, and all the other fun city vehicles drive by,” Villhauer said. “Hopefully (for the new items we will be purchasing) they can give us another 20+ years of life. It is also great to be able to update to just stay with the times. Learning styles and curriculums change and this will allow us to get new materials that better fit the curriculum we have now.”

In addition to this grant, the Community Foundation also plans to award over $200,000 to 23 other local nonprofits this week. For more information on the Community Foundation and its grants, residents can visit the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine’s Facebook page or it’s website at givinggreater.org.

Sue Hafkemeyer, CEO Quad-Cities Community Foundation Sue Hafkemeyer Sue Hafkemeyer - Quad-Cities Community Foundation president and CEO Sue-Hafkemeyer-outside-Community-Foundation-offices-02.jpeg Sue-Hafkemeyer-outside-Community-Foundation-offices-01.jpeg Sue-Hafkemeyer-meeting-Community-Foundation-staff-03.jpeg Sue-Hafkemeyer-meeting-Community-Foundation-staff-02.jpeg Sue-Hafkemeyer-meeting-Community-Foundation-staff-01.jpeg