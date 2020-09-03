West Liberty city and economic development group work on agreement

POWER PLAY

An aging generator, a leaking roof, and possible activation of an old well are key issues in prompting a new electric rate study in West Liberty. The council unanimously approved a motion from Council Member Diane Beranek to accept the recent Generation Study conducted by BHMG Engineering of Arnold, Missouri, to remove an aging diesel fired generation unit, and to conduct a rate study with an eye toward funding upgrades and future needs. "If we expect housing to grow, we're going to have to grow our electric," Beranek commented.

The BHMG study said the Fairbanks Morse engine in question, purchased used and installed in 1973, needs around $300,000 of repairs. Replacement parts are obsolete and would have to be found in the used market or custom made. The report also said the generation plant's roof is in need of significant repair, for which the city has budgeted $141,000.

And that's not all. The possibility of reviving an old well within the generation plant is under study. Electric Superintendent Ed Tvrs told the council Tuesday night it might be wise to delay roof repairs until a decision on the well is made. "It's been dormant for a long time," Tvrs said. "If they have to put new well casing in, I'm sure they'll have to go through the roof."