West Liberty city and economic development group work on agreement

WEST LIBERTY — Members of West Liberty's economic development group and city officials are hammering out an agreement they hope will benefit both entities.
The West Liberty City Council met with members of WeLead's Board of Directors Tuesday evening in a work session prior to the regular council meeting to discuss a proposed memorandum of understanding between the two.
WeLead was founded in 2007 as an outreach of and with financial support from Iowa State University Extension. When ISU's financial support ended in 2017, the city continued annual support of $52,500, funded by utility proceeds. But overall budget cuts decreased city support to $44,000 in 2019.
"The WeLead budget is strained because of the need to rebuild the building (at 119 East 3rd Street) and because of a loan," WeLead Board Member Jerry Melick told the council. "I guess I'm asking the city to be a little flexible on economic development."
WeLead President Diana Nelson said a community survey is being put together based on WeLead goals, and board members would like feedback from the council. "Are we on the right track with what the community needs?" she asked. "It's just one more tool for us to make sure we're headed in the right direction."
No decisions were made Tuesday, but discussion items included frequency of reports from WeLead to the city council, city contributions to WeLead membership fees, and housing needs.
POWER PLAY
An aging generator, a leaking roof, and possible activation of an old well are key issues in prompting a new electric rate study in West Liberty. The council unanimously approved a motion from Council Member Diane Beranek to accept the recent Generation Study conducted by BHMG Engineering of Arnold, Missouri, to remove an aging diesel fired generation unit, and to conduct a rate study with an eye toward funding upgrades and future needs. "If we expect housing to grow, we're going to have to grow our electric," Beranek commented.
The BHMG study said the Fairbanks Morse engine in question, purchased used and installed in 1973, needs around $300,000 of repairs. Replacement parts are obsolete and would have to be found in the used market or custom made. The report also said the generation plant's roof is in need of significant repair, for which the city has budgeted $141,000.
And that's not all. The possibility of reviving an old well within the generation plant is under study. Electric Superintendent Ed Tvrs told the council Tuesday night it might be wise to delay roof repairs until a decision on the well is made. "It's been dormant for a long time," Tvrs said. "If they have to put new well casing in, I'm sure they'll have to go through the roof."
Later in the meeting, City Engineer Leo Foley reported the casing has been televised, and results were sent to the DNR for review. "We thought it was in pretty good condition," Foley told the council.
EVENT CANCELED
The council was informed that the Sept. 12 Fiesta Latina, which council members had approved May 19, has been canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully we can have this next year," Mayor Robert Hartman commented.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $315,761.
- The council approved payment of $103,772 to Cunningham Recreation of Charlotte, NC for playground equipment for Kimberly Park.
- The council approved an amendment changing residency requirement for city employees to within 20 miles of the city and moving the requirements from City Code to the Employee Handbook.
- The council approved putting city property at 505 East First Street up for sale but tabled a decision to put 115 East Third Street up for sale pending correction of the written documentation.
- The council tabled discussion of city property rented by the West Liberty Gun Club and referred the matter to the Building and Grounds Committee for further review.
- The council approved an amendment to subdivision regulations, requiring design standards to include park and open space.
