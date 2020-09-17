West Liberty City Council considers utility rates study

WEST LIBERTY — Utility rate studies are likely on the horizon in West Liberty.
During a work session preceding Tuesday night's regular city council meeting, council members reviewed the necessity of new studies for the electric, water, waste water, and storm water utilities to meet the community's changing needs.
Verbal Blakey, vice president of BHMG Engineering of Arnold, Mo., told the council that by the time a new electric rate study is completed, it will be six years since the last study. She said a new study should take changes in the community into consideration as well as planned capital improvements.
City engineer Leo Foley said the last water and sanitary sewer studies took place five years ago, and a new study would look back at the last five years.
"The sewer had a big change with the city taking over sanitary sewer operations," Foley said.
The biggest challenge will be the storm water utility, Foley said, because it is completely different.
"The water and waste water are already set up, but this storm water is a whole new animal for West Liberty," Foley told the council. "Right now, you pay for all your storm water with road use or general fund proceeds."
Foley said the methods of setting storm water rates vary from simply setting a fixed rate across the board to more complicated procedures, like taking roof sizes and parking lots into consideration.
"Most of the cities are heading that direction," he said. "If you have any intention of going to it, I think the study will help you get started."
"We need to start it somehow," council member Jose Elizando said. "That would be a good way to begin."
No action was taken Tuesday night, but the implementation of utility rate studies will be considered during the council's Oct. 6 meeting. Once the studies are authorized, they would take 90-120 days to complete.
REIMBURSEMENTS AND NUISANCES
A policy is now in place regarding training expenses for new police officers in West Liberty. On a 4-0 vote, the council approved a police reimbursement policy (council member Cara McFerren was absent).
Police chief Jeremy Burdess explained the policy would apply to new officers who need to attend the Iowa Police Academy for certification and who need to undergo specific training in West Liberty. The problem, Burdess told the council, arises when an officer leaves West Liberty soon after completion of training, but the new policy establishes a payback procedure.
"There's a lot of investment there, often $15,000 to $20,000," Burdess said. "If they complete their four years, they don't have to pay anything back. If they leave before four years, the amount they pay back is prorated."
"We have to make sure the city investment has some protection," Zacarias said, and the council approved his motion to adopt the policy.
The council also approved an updated nuisance abatement policy that Burdess said specifies everyone who is involved knows the steps and procedures.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $482,774.
- On a 3-1 vote, the council approved a $52,500 donation to WeLead West Liberty. The lone opposing vote came from council member Diane Beranek.
- The council approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing the setting aside of land for parks and open spaces in new subdivisions.
