West Liberty City Council considers utility rates study

"Most of the cities are heading that direction," he said. "If you have any intention of going to it, I think the study will help you get started."

"We need to start it somehow," council member Jose Elizando said. "That would be a good way to begin."

No action was taken Tuesday night, but the implementation of utility rate studies will be considered during the council's Oct. 6 meeting. Once the studies are authorized, they would take 90-120 days to complete.

REIMBURSEMENTS AND NUISANCES

A policy is now in place regarding training expenses for new police officers in West Liberty. On a 4-0 vote, the council approved a police reimbursement policy (council member Cara McFerren was absent).

Police chief Jeremy Burdess explained the policy would apply to new officers who need to attend the Iowa Police Academy for certification and who need to undergo specific training in West Liberty. The problem, Burdess told the council, arises when an officer leaves West Liberty soon after completion of training, but the new policy establishes a payback procedure.