A new state tax is eating into West Liberty's tax revenue, City Clerk/Treasurer Lee Geerts told the City Council during a work session preceding Tuesday night's regular council meeting.
Geertz said the so called "Wet Tax" on municipal water usage was implemented July 1.
"The idea is to create revenue to enact the Clean Water Act," said Geertz. "It's an excise tax that goes to the state. It's a liability for us."
The state eliminated the sales tax on water, Geertz said, and in its place is collecting the new tax. The problem for West Liberty, she continued, is that West Liberty is losing local option sales tax proceeds to the tune of $10,000 annually.
"You want to educate people about it, but you don't want to create panic in the streets," Geertz told the council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.