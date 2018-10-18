Try 1 month for 99¢

A new state tax is eating into West Liberty's tax revenue, City Clerk/Treasurer Lee Geerts told the City Council during a work session preceding Tuesday night's regular council meeting.

Geertz said the so called "Wet Tax" on municipal water usage was implemented July 1.

"The idea is to create revenue to enact the Clean Water Act," said Geertz. "It's an excise tax that goes to the state. It's a liability for us."

The state eliminated the sales tax on water, Geertz said, and in its place is collecting the new tax. The problem for West Liberty, she continued, is that West Liberty is losing local option sales tax proceeds to the tune of $10,000 annually.

"You want to educate people about it, but you don't want to create panic in the streets," Geertz told the council.

