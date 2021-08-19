West Liberty City Council holds two closed sessions

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty City Council held two closed sessions Tuesday night.
The first, lasting around 15 minutes, was to discuss a possible real estate transaction. Official decisions are not allowed during closed session. Back in open session, the council made no vote.
The council immediately went back into closed session for around an hour and a half to discuss pending or ongoing litigation. Back in open session, the council approved Council Member Diane Beranek's motion to consider an agreement with Bowman and Miller. No other information was released, but the Bowman and Miller accounting firm of Marshalltown conducted the city audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
GOLF CART, ATV, UTV APPLICATION FORM
The application forms to operate golf carts, ATVs and UTVs on city streets in West Liberty will soon be available. The council approved the form Tuesday night, and City Clerk Lee Geertz said the city will begin accepting applications Friday.
The application will require driver's license number, proof of insurance and a $30 fee, and inspection will take place within a week of the application.
"You're not going to be able to drive your ATV to be inspected," Geertz said. "If you don't have a trailer, they can go to the home to inspect it."
The application form will be available on the city website as well as at City Hall.
CITY HALL, POLICE STATION FACELIFT
The renovation of City Hall and the police station appears to be nearing completion.
"It looks like everything is going well," City Engineer Leo Foley told the council. "I know they're pushing hard to get everyone in by the end of August."
The council approved Pay Estimate No. 4 of $71,131 to S.G. Construction of West Burlington for the project. The council also approved Change Order No. 4 of $5,260, raising the total cost to $467,291. The contract calls for the project to be completed by Aug. 31.
POOL REPAIR
A support that holds the slide at the municipal swimming pool is in need of immediate repair, Foley reported. He said the need was verified by one of his colleagues at Veenstra and Kimm Engineering. "He took a small sledge hammer and whacked it," Foley said, "and it started to crumble."
Foley told the council the repair should be completed before the pool closes for the season. "Not a big problem," he said.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES APPROVED
West Liberty's series of summer music concerts is underway, but the council officially granted permission Tuesday night to conduct the series.
"I'm sorry we didn't do this in the right order," Janet Reese of the West Liberty Arts Council told City Council members. "It was a case of the right hand not knowing what the left hand had to do."
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $410,480.
- The council authorized an Employee Committee meeting, probably to be held Friday, Aug. 20, to review the city handbook update and to review requests for staffing increases for the library, electric department and ambulance department.
- The council authorized a finance committee meeting, probably to be held in October, for financial review and update on the audit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
- The council set a strategic planning work session for 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, to be conducted by Callahan Municipal Consulting of Anamosa.