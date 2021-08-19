West Liberty City Council holds two closed sessions

The application form will be available on the city website as well as at City Hall.

CITY HALL, POLICE STATION FACELIFT

The renovation of City Hall and the police station appears to be nearing completion.

"It looks like everything is going well," City Engineer Leo Foley told the council. "I know they're pushing hard to get everyone in by the end of August."

The council approved Pay Estimate No. 4 of $71,131 to S.G. Construction of West Burlington for the project. The council also approved Change Order No. 4 of $5,260, raising the total cost to $467,291. The contract calls for the project to be completed by Aug. 31.

POOL REPAIR

A support that holds the slide at the municipal swimming pool is in need of immediate repair, Foley reported. He said the need was verified by one of his colleagues at Veenstra and Kimm Engineering. "He took a small sledge hammer and whacked it," Foley said, "and it started to crumble."

Foley told the council the repair should be completed before the pool closes for the season. "Not a big problem," he said.

SUMMER MUSIC SERIES APPROVED