West Liberty city council selects Ethan Anderson to be the city's new mayor

WEST LIBERTY – After a sudden resignation and several months of searching, the city of West Liberty has found its newest mayor.

At a special city council meeting on Monday, resident Ethan Anderson was nominated and approved as mayor of West Liberty. Anderson was one of two people who sent in applications for the mayor position following former Mayor Katie McCullough’s resignation.

A former member of the city council and a former president of the West Liberty Rotary Club, Anderson already had some public service experience. He is also a local business owner, being the founder of Big Imprint, 111 W. 3rd St.

The other applicant for the position was former mayor Robert Hartman. In the end, however, it was Council Member Dana Dominguez made a motion to appoint Ethan Anderson, with Council Member Ashley Smith seconded the motion.

Following this, Anderson was nominated and approved in a unanimous 5-0 vote during the meeting. Prior to the vote, Dominguez stated, “I have all faith in the people that we appointed as a council and our appointment for mayor if passed.”

Now that he is officially in the role, Mayor Anderson will fill out the reminder of the term, which ends December 31, 2023. He will also serve on the West Liberty City Council alongside Mayor Pro Tem Cara McFerren and Council Members Dominguez, Smith, Omar Martinez, and Josh Schlitz Costa.

After the swearing in of the city’s new mayor, the city council held a special training session for its members. Residents are invited to attend the next regular city council meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, November 1, in the West Liberty Community Center.