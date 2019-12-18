WEST LIBERTY — Officials in West Liberty will weigh the facelift options for the community's City Hall. But the cost will be far more than the $400,000 Acting City Manager Lee Geertz was hoping for, City Engineer Leo Foley said during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
"We don't think this can be done for $400,000," Foley told the council. "I'd say $800,000 to a million is what you should be looking at. Buildings are expensive. That's all there is to it."
A rough drawing prepared by Foley calls for moving council chambers to the basement and adding on to the west side of the building to create more office space and more space for the Police Department. Foley asked if he could take six months to come up with more precise plans. "We don't have a million dollars, so you might as well take six months," Council Member Diane Beranek said.
Beranek offered an alternative — moving City Hall operations to the library and moving the library to City Hall — noting that the debt on library renovation is over a million dollars stretching to 2032. "We own that building," Beranek said. "At that point, we could have options for paying down the debt."
"I think current City Hall is going to be your least expensive option," said Foley.
"Either way we look at it, it's going to be costly," Geertz said. She suggested putting the matter before voters in a public referendum to raise funding for City Hall renovation. "Our building that we're in has issues," she said. "The HVAC. The facade is deteriorating, which affects the water leaking into the basement. Even if we don't expand, we have to invest some dollars in the existing building."
The council approved reallocating funding for engineering costs for the city owned property at 115 East Third St., which had been considered as a new home for City Hall operations, to a space and allocation study for City Hall, not to exceed the originally budgeted $20,000. And the council approved a proposal to refinance the library debt at a lower interest rate, expected to save the city $68,000.
City manager search
The search for a new city manager to replace Lawrence McNaul, who resigned in November to take a position in Florida, is set to get underway. The council approved hiring the Moulder and Associates search firm of Des Moines at a cost not to exceed $17,500.
Beranek reported requests for proposals had been sent to five firms. "We know it's going to be tough," she said. "There are about 30 positions in Iowa that are open."
Statue prep
Work continues to reset the miniature Statue of Liberty replica on the City Hall lawn. Beranek reported the footings have been poured, but cost estimates are needed for the stonework. A $5,000 grant has been secured from the Melick Foundation of West Liberty, and more grant funding will be applied for. And Beranek said a memorial plaque needs to be ordered for the rededication, for which no date has been set.
Swearing in
The council is ready to begin work in the new year. Current council members Diane Beranek and Cara McFerren and new council member Jose Zacarias were sworn in for four year terms effective Jan. 1, and Mayor Robert Hartman was sworn in for another two year term. Joey Iske is going off council.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $469,310.
- The council reset a public hearing for an ordinance amendment requiring Library Board of Trustees members to live within West Liberty School boundaries to Jan. 7. The public hearing was to take place Dec. 17, but Geertz explained the City Attorney was not able to review the proposed amendment in time.
