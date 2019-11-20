WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty's city manager is leaving the community for warmer climes. The City Council Tuesday night accepted the resignation of Lawrence McNaul, who will become county manager of Hardee County, Florida.
McNaul began his employment in West Liberty as police chief July 1, 2013, and became the city manager April 1, 2014. "It's been a very good ride," he said Tuesday night. "I've learned something from everybody, and I hope I've given as much back."
Mayor Robert Hartman wished McNaul the best. "Being city manager is not always easy," Hartman said. "Not only do you have five bosses on the council, in the community there are 3,700 more."
McNaul's last day on the job will be Dec. 13. His resignation was not the only one announced Tuesday night. Library Director Deb Lowman is leaving to accept a position with the Eastern Iowa Community College District in Scott County, effective Jan. 1.
Downtown Demolition
The partial demolition of a problematic city-owned downtown property will be more extensive than anticipated. City Engineer Leo Foley reported more asbestos was found and more demolition will be required on the structure at 115 East Third St. "We have about 20 more feet we want to do," Foley said. "We want some on the second floor also."
The project contractor is Lansing Brothers of Luxemburg, Iowa, at a cost of $85,450. McNaul estimated the additional cost at $12,000.
Foley also reported the survey and base mapping for the proposed Dutton Housing Subdivision are completed, but a lift station for the sanitary sewer will be needed. He estimated the lift station cost at $200,000 but added it will save around $50,000 in sewer infrastructure. "Other than that lift station, I think everything else is on board," Foley told the council. "We should have it designed and ready to go by spring."
In other business
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $479,581.
- After discussing the matter in closed session, the council approved selling the property occupied by the West Liberty Gun Club.
- The council agreed to provide in kind assistance for new lighting at the softball field.
- The council approved a sewer credit of $205.92 for Patricia Ramirez, of North Morgan Street.
- The council approved a request from Carol Logan to install a bench in memory of her daughter, Lisa Rundall, on public sidewalk at 124 East Third Street, where the Downtowner Restaurant had been located. Lisa Rundall had been a long time employee of the Downtowner.
